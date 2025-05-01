Tyrese Haliburton won't have his father in attendance for Indiana's playoff run for the foreseeable future. John Haliburtion will not attend any Pacers playoff games after his verbal altercation with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo at the conclusion of Game 5, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Tyrese nailed a game-winning shot in overtime to push the Pacers past the Bucks and into the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night. As the horn sounded, John Haliburton was seen walking onto the court and taunting Antetokounmpo.

After having conversations with the Pacers front office, John Haliburton won't attend home or road games, a team spokesperson told Charania.

During his postgame media availability, Tyrese admitted that he didn't believe that his father was "in the right" when it came to the situation.

Antetokounmpo explained how the situation unfolded as he said that John approached him with a towel that featured Tyrese's face. John then began shouting "This is what we do! This is what we f---in' do!" at Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo admitted that he had no problem with them celebrating the Pacers' big win, but John could've acted in a more humble fashion.

"I'm happy for him and I'm happy for his son. That's how you're supposed to feel," Antetokounmpo said. "But coming to me and disrespecting me and cursing at me. I think it's totally unacceptable. Totally unacceptable."

Antetokounmpo did say that he thinks that the situation between himself and the Haliburton family has been smoothed over.

The Pacers are slated to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA playoffs after dispatching of the Bucks.