Tyronn Lue intends to coach Cavaliers next season despite health concerns

Tyronn Lue and the Cavaliers may have reached the NBA Finals yet again, but that hasn't stopped the questions about his future in Cleveland. Not just due to performance on the court, but there were questions on if Lue wanted to come back this season at all.

During Lue's postgame press conference following Cleveland's 108-85 Game 4 loss, he stated that he wants to return to the Cavs next season despite a season full of ups, downs, and health problems. Via Cleveland.com

"Yeah, I do," intend to return as coach, Lue said. "I had some tough problems going on throughout the course of the season, and ... I probably could have folded myself, but I wasn't going to do that." ... Lue also was forced out of three games because of a series of health issues apparently related to anxiety. He had several symptoms, including chest pains and coughing up blood, and stepped away for 10 games to get those issues under control. "I knew that even if I wasn't feeling a hundred percent, I had to get back for the playoffs," Lue said. "That's my time. That's my moment. I didn't want to put our coaches in that situation. I didn't want to put our players in that situation, and I had to fight through it. That's what champions do. I gave everything I had."

First, it's fantastic to hear that Lue wants to continue coaching despite dealing with health issues. Hopefully his desire to return means that he's fully healthy and won't have any future issues. However, while Lue wants to return, there are questions on if the Cavs will decide to keep him at all. Cleveland had a very up-and-down season on the floor and consistently underperformed to expectations. They finished with the 29th-ranked defense and as the fourth seed in the East. They faced two elimination Game 7's before they even reached the Finals. All this happened under Lue.

There's also still a possibility that, with some time to reflect, Lue decides to no longer be a head coach. Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported that Lue isn't enamored with being a head coach.

Questions were raised during the regular season about Lue potentially being fired while the Cavs were suffering huge losses, and several sources close to him have speculated that he may decide not to return because he is not enamored with being a head coach. For now, it seems those speculations aren't going to materialize.

The Cavs' future is very unclear. Everything starts with LeBron James. If he chooses to leave then the Cavs might choose to fire Lue. Or, Lue could choose to resign and just let the franchise have a fresh start. If LeBron ends up staying, that might be more incentive to keep Lue around. He has reached the NBA Finals every year as a head coach. That's not exactly easy, even with James as your star player.