Tyronn Lue reportedly to rejoin Cavs Friday as 'observer' before easing way back into coaching role

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has been dealing with a health-related issues that has forced him to miss time this season. Multiple times he's had to leave a game early due to his symptoms and wasn't able to return. Eventually, Lue had to do what's best for his health and step away from coaching the team indefinitely.

Lue hasn't coached since the Cavs defeated the Bulls on March 17. During that stretch they've won five of six, but the Cavs would obviously love to have Lue back on the bench. On Friday, Lue will return to the Cavs, not as their head coach but rather in an advisory role, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Cavaliers coach Ty Lue is planning to rejoin team vs. Pelicans in Cleveland today --- as an observer, league sources tell ESPN. He won’t coach game. The plan will be to ease his way back into coaching over Cavs’ four-game homestand, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 30, 2018

With Cleveland playing well, and in no risk of missing the playoffs, Lue easing his way back is the best scenario for him. There's no need to rush him back immediately like everything is back to normal so soon. Hopefully, he'll soon feel as if there was never an issue at all.

Lue isn't the first coach this season to have medical problems. Hornets coach Steve Clifford had to sit out 21 games after lack of sleep led to severe headaches. When Lue took his leave of absence he also mentioned a lack of sleep being a factor in his medical issues. Hopefully Lue's time away has helped him become healthier.