Tyronn Lue reportedly to rejoin Cavs Friday as 'observer' before easing way back into coaching role
Lue, who has missed Cleveland's last six games due to illness, will return for its four-game homestand
Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue has been dealing with a health-related issues that has forced him to miss time this season. Multiple times he's had to leave a game early due to his symptoms and wasn't able to return. Eventually, Lue had to do what's best for his health and step away from coaching the team indefinitely.
Lue hasn't coached since the Cavs defeated the Bulls on March 17. During that stretch they've won five of six, but the Cavs would obviously love to have Lue back on the bench. On Friday, Lue will return to the Cavs, not as their head coach but rather in an advisory role, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
With Cleveland playing well, and in no risk of missing the playoffs, Lue easing his way back is the best scenario for him. There's no need to rush him back immediately like everything is back to normal so soon. Hopefully, he'll soon feel as if there was never an issue at all.
Lue isn't the first coach this season to have medical problems. Hornets coach Steve Clifford had to sit out 21 games after lack of sleep led to severe headaches. When Lue took his leave of absence he also mentioned a lack of sleep being a factor in his medical issues. Hopefully Lue's time away has helped him become healthier.
-
Durant ejected vs. Bucks
Durant was upset about a non-call at the end of the first half
-
Lopez goes on epic tirade
Lopez shouted an impressive string of expletives as he walked off the floor
-
Bill Russell kneels for Stephon Clark
The Celtics Hall of Famer and former Kings coach continued his legacy of taking a stand for...
-
Embiid to get surgery on orbital bone
Embiid suffered the injury during a collision with Markelle Fultz on Wednesday night
-
NBA Thursday news, scores, updates
We have all the latest news and scores from around the NBA on Thursday
-
Thomas out 4 months after hip surgery
Thomas sat out the first half of this season to rehab his hip after injuring it last season...