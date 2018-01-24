Tyronn Lue says Cavs were 'crazy' to call out Kevin Love for faking illness

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had lulls before, but the consensus around the league is that this time it's different.

The Cavs have lost 10 of their last 13 games, and things reportedly turned hostile during a team meeting over the weekend when players accused Kevin Love of faking the illness that caused him to exit Saturday's embarrassing 148-124 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Head coach Tyronn Lue hopes that the team meeting helped to clear the air, but he doesn't agree with the team questioning Love's motives.

"I mean, that's crazy," Lue said, via cleveland.com. "If Kevin was out there we might have given up 170. Who knows, man. We've got to be better, got to just stay together. We're being tested right now. This is when your true character comes out and the character of who you are as a person and as a player. We've got to step up and play basketball."

Lue's right to point out the Cavs' defensive issues -- they're currently 29th in the NBA in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in opponent field goal percentage.

Love admitted that the team aired their grievances, but said he thinks it might be good for the team.

"Even if it's directed at me or at anybody else, you just hope that it helps and that we can get better from it," Love said. "I think communication, it's funny talking about communication and the lack thereof. Maybe yesterday was a really good thing for us, you never know. Moving forward we hope that we can put it behind us and continue to get better. We have a lot of talent here."

The meeting didn't show immediate results, as the Cavs lost to the Spurs, 114-102, on Tuesday. The schedule only gets more difficult from here on out, with teams like the Rockets, Timberwolves, Celtics and Heat on the horizon.