Tyronn Lue says Dwyane Wade will be the starting shooting guard for Cavaliers
The Cavs are starting the season with a Rose-Wade backcourt, with J.R. Smith coming off the bench
There's been some drama throughout the offseason about whether or not the Cleveland Cavaliers would switch up their starting frontcourt this season, with Tyronn Lue recently indicating that Kevin Love might be the team's starting center, a move that would send Tristan Thompson to the bench.
While it doesn't appear as if a final decision has been made on that front, Lue has now declared that one of last season's starters will in fact be coming off the bench, and it's J.R. Smith. His replacement, of course, is Cleveland's newest signing, Dwyane Wade.
With Isaiah Thomas likely out until January, that means Cleveland's starting backcourt to begin the season figures to be Derrick Rose and Wade.
Seriously.
Even considering that as a possibility a mere four months ago would have made you sound like a madman. Of course now it's reality, and the Cavs somehow entering this season with a Rose-Wade backcourt shows just how crazy 2017 has been -- both in the NBA, and just in general. Unfortunately for the Cavs, they're about six years too late for this combo.
Neither of them can shoot from the outside, each sporting a career 3-point average below 30 percent which seems impossible for a starting backcourt these days. With these two starting, Lue might have no choice but to start Love at the five just to give the Cavs a little spacing.
How this experiment plays out -- and how long the Cavs stick with it -- is going to be one of the most interesting subplots for this Cavs team this season.
-
Preseason glimpses of true super-teams
The Thunder look dynamic, the Wolves look a little stagnant, and you should never, ever watch...
-
Jordan donates $7M to medical clinics
The Hornets owners is giving $7 million to help fund medical clinics in at-risk areas of C...
-
Four-step plan for Blazers success
Here's how Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic can lead Portland to a successful...
-
Celtics preview: What would be success?
Danny Ainge is eyeing a few years from now, but that doesn't mean expectations aren't high...
-
Hornets preview: Dwightmare vs. dreams?
Nicolas Batum's injury already is clouding what should be a bounce-back season.
-
Silver looking at 1-16 playoff seeding
To put the 16 best teams in the playoffs regardless, the regular season would need to be a...
Add a Comment