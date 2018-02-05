Tyronn Lue says he still has 'no doubt' the slumping Cavs will reach the playoffs
Lue still likes his team's chances of reaching the playoffs
Tyronn Lue has seen the Cavaliers do this a couple times now. Cleveland exits January playing terrible basketball and enter the All-Star break with some real questions about its legitimacy as a contender. Then the Cavs flip a switch late, finish the season on a strong note and sweep their first-round opponent on their way to the NBA Finals.
However, this season feels different. They've never had quite this much drama surrounding them even in their usual mid-season lulls. Nobody is quite certain where they're going to end up following this mid-season tailspin. Lue however doesn't seem too worried about the big picture. Via ESPN:
"I mean we're still going to make the playoffs," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said after practice Monday. "There's no doubt about that. We're still confident in that for sure."
...
"It's too early for that, but, I don't think we'll be knocked out of (making) the playoffs," Lue said.
The Cavs might be struggling, but they're still sitting pretty with the No. 3 seed in the East. They're currently five games ahead of the ninth placed Pistons. That's obviously not an insurmountable gap, but it would still require a pretty serious collapse for the Cavaliers to fall that far.
While Cleveland is definitely in trouble this season, there's still confidence that it'll comfortably be in the playoffs. That's never been the concern about the Cavs. The concern is about what will happen once they reach the playoffs and if they can repeat what they've done previously and make another NBA Finals run.
