U.S. Women's U16 basketball team beats El Salvador by nearly 100 points in a FIBA Americas tournament

The United States women's basketball program has been dominant, capturing the last six Olympic gold medals, as well as the past two World Cup gold medals. And as it turns out, that dominance continues on the youth levels.

During their first game in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Chile on Monday, the U.S. U16 team took on El Salvador and cruised to a 114-19 victory. Yes, that score is correct, and perhaps not all that surprising when you look at the size difference between the two teams.

The El Salvador Women’s Team Vs The USA Women’s Team. 😐 pic.twitter.com/gkCo6W0iXH — Salvadoran Pride (@SalvadoranPride) June 18, 2019

The U.S. team took advantage of that size difference to score 70 points in the paint, as well as out-rebound their Salvadoran opponents, 64-23. Londynn Jones led the U.S. with 21 points, which alone would have been enough to win the game.

For a glimpse at the true difference between the two programs, the entire game is available to watch on FIBA's YouTube page.

While this game was never going to be close, winning by nearly 100 points starts to get almost uncomfortable. But with a shot clock, and the Salvadoran defense unable to stop them, there wasn't much the U.S. team could do. Missing on purpose or getting shot clock violations would have been more disrespectful.

With the win, the U.S. U16 team improved to 25-1 overall in the FIBA Americas tournaments. In the five previous editions, they've won four gold medals and one bronze.