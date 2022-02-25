The entire world is watching what is happening in Eastern Europe. After weeks of speculation and failed negotiations, Russia has invaded Ukraine and ignited one of the most significant military conflicts of the 21st century. The United States may not be involved, but those with Ukrainian ties within the country are standing up for their home.

That includes two NBA players. Alex Len and Svi Mykhailiuk both grew up in Ukraine before heading to the United States to play collegiate and then professional basketball, and now, both have taken to social media to condemn Russia's advance into their country.

"A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine," Len and Mykhailiuk wrote in a statement issued in both English and Ukrainian. "We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine. We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear Fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!"

The war is in its earliest stages and there's no telling what will come next. Sadly, at this stage, there is little more Ukrainians like Mykhailiuk and Len can do.