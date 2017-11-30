Undermanned and Weary, Sixers Fall to Celtics 108- 97

If you had told me that the Philadelphia 76ers would put up a competitive game on a SEGABABA against the Boston Celtics, without Joel Embiid and TJ McConnell, I’d laughed in your face. But, somehow, some way this game wasn’t a runaway blowout. And I’ll absolutely take that.

Up against the best team in the Eastern Conference and without one of their stars, the Sixers played pretty competitive. Granted, it never felt particularly close, even for the small amount of time that the Sixers managed to grab a lead in the 3rd. The wing-heavy, perimeter oriented Celtics were a match-up problem. Add in Al “Stretch” Horford 2.0 and the impossible-to-cover Kyrie Irving, and the Sixers had their hands full trying to stymie Boston’s offense as they struggled to put together runs of their own.

Turnovers killed both teams and was probably a big reason why the game was still so close, so late. It’s been the achilles heel for the 76ers, who rank last in the NBA in the category. It’s conceivable to think that a few extra possessions could have really changed the course of the game. But an offensive foul here (HELLO MARCUS SMART FLOP!), an unforced pass out of bounds there... lost possessions are hard to recoup, especially against the best team in the conference.

Ben Simmons had a stat-stuffing game, highlighted by a wicked and effortless reverse slam. Coming off the Hack-a-fest (3-4 from the line tonight!) and without his behemoth running mate, it was all on him to be the engine to the team. While he had relative success, Boston threw quite a few big and lengthy defenders at him to discourage him from just being a freight train to the basket. 7 assists to 5 turnovers isn’t great, either. However, it’s hard to ask the rookie to do much more than he has.

But seriously, how great was this?

So nice had to tweet it twice. pic.twitter.com/33EfOghweP — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 1, 2017

The boxscores probably paint a different picture, but I thought Dario Saric had a good night. It’s been interesting to watch Saric carve out a role in this team. At times he looks out of place or out of the flow. But recently he’s been crashing towards the basket hard on both ends of the court. Whether it be trying to dive to the basket or fight for rebounds, Dario’s doing a lot of dirty work in the paint. This is where he shined last year in the 2nd half. Where he eventually ends up, long-term, I do not know. For now, he’s doing exactly what the team needs.

So the 76ers tried to muck up this game and somehow steal one despite being undermanned. Is it a moral victory? Not really. But I suppose we can call this one a schedule loss and move on to the next one.

