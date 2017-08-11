Unlike most, Timberwolves unveil entirely new look with Nike uniforms

The Timberwolves didn't just change uniforms with the switch to Nike. They've entirely re-branded themselves with a new color scheme and logo to go with the the new unis.

These uniforms are definitely unique. Minnesota has gone in a direction with their primary set that no NBA team has gone. Instead of the traditional solid color they've gone with horizontal stripes and multiple uses of color.

Minnesota has opted to go with a much darker blue compared to the previous lighter shade. However, they still have a very light blue featured prominently on both jerseys. The "Icon" version's sleeve is dominated by it while the "Association" jerseys use it as a stripe.

These are very unique. The use of three colors at once, a solid stripe, and different colored sleeves is new for the NBA.