Updated 2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Second round is here, so start figuring out future matchups now
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
The first round of the NBA playoffs is in the past, so it's time to start thinking about the future. Who has the easiest path to the Finals? Is it the Warriors, who blew out the Pelicans in Game 1 of their series? Or is it the 76ers, who face a hobbled Celtics team in Round 2? Nobody knows, but it sure is fun to guess.
Here's a look at the updated 2018 Playoff Bracket, NBA Jam style.
Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:
To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:
NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
-
Rockets-Warriors showdown on the horizon
Houston and Golden State are on a collision course to give us our dream matchup in the Western...
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The first round of the NBA postseason is wrapping up, and we've got the scores from every single...
-
2018 NBA lottery standings, odds
The tankathon is officially over, so let's see the results
-
2018 NBA Draft order
The order of the NBA Draft is pretty much set, with only the lottery left to decide how it...
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
Cleveland held off Indiana in Game 7 and Houston draws first blood in Game 1 against Utah
-
Rockets vs. Jazz series breakdown
What to know about the top-seeded Rockets vs. the No. 5 Jazz in the Western Conference sem...