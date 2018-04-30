Updated 2018 NBA Playoffs bracket: Second round is here, so start figuring out future matchups now

We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all

The first round of the NBA playoffs is in the past, so it's time to start thinking about the future. Who has the easiest path to the Finals? Is it the Warriors, who blew out the Pelicans in Game 1 of their series? Or is it the 76ers, who face a hobbled Celtics team in Round 2? Nobody knows, but it sure is fun to guess.

Here's a look at the updated 2018 Playoff Bracket, NBA Jam style.

nba-bracket-cavs-win.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Here's a look at the full playoff bracket, with an NBA Jam theme for the vintage video game crowd:

To recap those matchups -- and click for full breakdowns:

NBA Western Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Rockets vs. 5. Jazz

2. Warriors vs. 6 Pelicans

NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket

1. Raptors vs. 4. Cavaliers

2. Celtics vs. 7. Bucks

