USA Basketball snubs: Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum among young players left off team pool

USA Basketball released their 35-player pool for 2018-20 international competition on Friday, and it was headlined by the usual suspects: LeBron James, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the four Golden State Warriors All-Stars. There was a notable absence of rookies, though, and you have to wonder if some of the NBA's up-and-coming young players might wind up on a Select Team in the next couple of summers, practicing against the guys who will represent the United States.

Here are five players who could make a case for inclusion in the coming years:

This is the only omission that genuinely surprised me -- Mitchell is having a spectacular rookie season, playing a crucial role on a superb team and showing all the signs of perennial All-Stardom being in his future. He likely got squeezed simply because there are so many elite American guards out there, and including a bunch of them that have longer track records of excellence than Mitchell.

I'll admit that I expected Tatum to be there in part because of Mike Krzyzewski's continued involvement with USA Basketball as a special advisor. Tatum plays like a veteran despite just turning 20, projects to be a perfect power forward in the international game and, yes, he went to Duke. Given how much upside he has and how polished he is already, I'd bet on him being involved in the program at some point.

This is just another indication that Gordon is underrated. He has had a bit of a strange season for the lottery-bound Magic, but the 22-year-old forward can guard literally every position and might be the most athletic player in the league. With an improved jump shot, I'd love to see him playing stretch 5 for Team USA down the road.

It struck me as a bit odd to leave out Porter when similar players like Tobias Harris, Khris Middleton and Harrison Barnes were included. Porter is the best shooter of the bunch, and it is easy to imagine him as a glue guy on a gold-medal winner.

Brown isn't as complete offensively as his teammate Tatum, but you have to love the way he's developed from his first to second season in the league. Not only is he 21 with two-way star potential, he's the kind of guy you want to represent your country.

Note: Los Angeles Lakers fans will surely be disappointed to see that Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma were all left off the list. High-upside guards Markelle Fultz, Dejounte Murray and Dennis Smith Jr. missed the cut, as did 3-and-D-and-more guys Gary Harris and Malcolm Brogdon. Also, it's time to officially say goodbye to Olympic Melo, Team USA's beloved dad.