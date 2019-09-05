USA vs. Japan score: Team USA makes bounces back with 53-point win in final game of FIBA World Cup first round

There was no drama for Team USA this time around. Two days after their overtime thriller against Turkey, the Americans took care of business with ease against Japan in a dominant 98-45 victory to close out the first group stage of the FIBA World Cup on Thursday. They scored the game's first 13 points and dominated wire-to-wire against the overmatched Japanese team. The game was never close.

Nor did Team USA need to rely on any single player to get the win. Jaylen Brown led the way with 20 points, but five Americans hit double figures and eight of the 10 players who took the floor scored at least seven points. This was a thorough, team-based thrashing, one that should give this group significant momentum moving forward.

Team USA now advances to the second group stage as the winner of Group E. In getting there, they caught a major break in one of today's earlier results. Turkey, the team that gave Team USA so much trouble on Tuesday, was knocked out by the Czech Republic in a battle for Group E's other spot in the second group stage. It will therefore be the Czech team that advances alongside Team USA in the next round.

Group F's undefeated winner, Brazil, will be waiting for them there. So will Greece and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who beat New Zealand on Thursday to punch their own ticket to the next round. The rules for that next round are similar to the first, but with one major exception: Team USA will not need to play the Czech Republic again in this stage. They will only face their two new opponents, Greece and Brazil. The top two teams from this new group will advance into the knockout stage

Their first game in that stage will be Saturday against Greece, with their battle against Brazil coming on Monday. Team USA would have been favored in those matchups regardless of today's outcome, but after such a poor showing against Turkey, they needed a win like this to right the ship against superior upcoming competition.

