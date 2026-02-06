Friday's NBA schedule is headlined by a pair of pivotal Eastern Conference matchups, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The conference-leading Pistons host the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET, as New York tries to extend its eight-game winning streak and gain ground in the NBA standings. Detroit is coming off a surprising loss to Washington, but SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Pistons to win as slight underdogs on Friday. It is also backing the Bucks to cover against the Pacers, and one of SportsLine's experts has a pick for Celtics vs. Heat. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. Bet games at bet365 here:

Friday's top picks, best bets

Pistons (-105) vs. Knicks

Celtics (-225) vs. Heat

Bucks +1.5 vs. Pacers

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +438 (risk $100 to win $438). Bet it at bet365 here:

Pistons (-105) vs. Knicks

Detroit is coming off a loss to Washington as a 17-point favorite on Thursday, but the Pistons are still the top team in the Eastern Conference. They had won 12 of their previous 15 games and are wrapping up a four-game homestand, while the Knicks are coming off a double-overtime thriller against Denver. Guard Jalen Brunson was among three New York players who saw at least 47 minutes of action in the second game of a back-to-back. The Pistons have won four straight meetings between these teams, and SportsLine's model has them winning in 63% of simulations on Friday night. Back the Pistons at bet365 here:

Celtics (-225) vs. Heat

"Will eat this number and go big -- anchor leg if need be (will buy out if any Boston key person out). It's high but probably should be another 50 cents higher," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Still no Tyler Herro for the Heat, who did nothing at the deadline to stay mediocre. At least the Bulls got like a cacophony of second-round picks. Maybe they find the next Nikola Jokic in Round 2. LOL. Then trade him probably. And I think one of those Bulls' traded guys, Nikola Vucevic, makes the Celtics that much better. He solves a few of their issues. Could the Heat win? Obviously, but I am kinda puttering along in the NBA so I need to get going. But I usually take off post-break." Back the Celtics at bet365 here:

Bucks +1.5 vs. Pacers (-110)

Indiana is tied for last place in the Eastern Conference, as the Pacers have been unable to overcome the absence of superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers dealt Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and three draft picks to the Clippers for center Ivica Zubac and forward Kobe Brown. Former Pacer Myles Turner is averaging 18 points and seven rebounds in the last five games for Milwaukee. Additionally, Kevin Porter Jr. returned from an oblique injury in an overtime win against New Orleans on Wednesday, and he is one reason why Milwaukee is covering the spread 66% of the time. Back the Bucks at bet365 here:

Looking for more NBA betting picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Friday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every college basketball, NBA and NHL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.