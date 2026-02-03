The Detroit Pistons will face the Denver Nuggets in an NBA showdown on Tuesday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Both teams rank in the top 10 in the NBA in scoring, and SportsLine's proven computer model has the Over (224.5) hitting in that matchup. The Pistons are favored by 5.5 points at home against Denver. It has also revealed one of its Tuesday NBA best bets for Celtics vs. Mavericks, along with an NHL bet for Devils vs. Blue Jackets. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Tuesday's top picks, best bets

Over 224.5 in Pistons vs. Nuggets

Over 223.5 in Celtics vs. Mavericks

Under 6.5 in Devils vs. Blue Jackets

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596).

Two of the league's top offenses are meeting on Tuesday night, as Denver ranks third in points per game (119.9) and Detroit ranks eighth (117.3). The Nuggets have not been nearly as impressive defensively, ranked 16th in the NBA in points allowed per game (115.7). They have star Nikola Jokic back from an injury, providing their offense with a massive boost. SportsLine's model has Jokic scoring 25 points on Tuesday, helping the Over cash in 60% of simulations.

Over 223.5 in Celtics vs. Mavericks



Boston has gone Under the total in five straight games, which has led to a low total for this matchup. The Mavericks rank No. 20 in the NBA in points allowed per game (116.6) and play at the third-fastest tempo of any team in the league, so this is the perfect opportunity for Boston to put up big numbers. Dallas has allowed at least 115 points in seven straight home games, and the model expects that trend to continue Tuesday. Ultimately, these teams combine for 231 points as the Over hits 60% of the time.

Under 6.5 in Devils vs. Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are aiming for their sixth straight win, and they have allowed three goals or fewer in four of their last five wins. They are facing a New Jersey team that has lost three of its last four games and has been held to three goals or fewer in eight of its last nine games. The Devils have gone Under in six of those games, and they have cashed the Under in five of their last six home games. Additionally, these teams have gone Under in five of their last seven head-to-head meetings, so the model has the Under hitting in 69% of simulations.

Looking for more betting picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tuesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every college basketball and NBA game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.