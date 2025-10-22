The 2025-26 NBA regular season is underway, and there are 12 more games on Wednesday. The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more and can be unlocked by wagering on Wednesday's NBA and college football games. The Dallas Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites against the San Antonio Spurs in a matchup between No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and Spurs young superstar Victor Wembanyama.

SportsLine's proven computer model is backing Flagg and the Mavericks to cover the spread in that game, and it has also revealed two more best bets for Wednesday's sports schedule. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is up well over $10,000 for $100 players on top-rated NBA picks over the past seven seasons. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It has also generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 42-30 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its NBA betting picks and college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday's top picks, best bets

Celtics -4.5 vs. 76ers

New Mexico State -105 vs. Missouri State

Mavericks -2.5 vs. Spurs

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to win $611). Bet it at bet365 here:

Celtics -4.5 vs. 76ers

Philadelphia and Boston will both be missing key players on Wednesday, as Celtics star Jayson Tatum (Achilles) and 76ers veteran Paul George (knee) have both been ruled out. The 76ers are coming off a terrible season, finishing 24-58. Meanwhile, Boston won the Atlantic Division with a 61-21 record before losing to the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics acquired guard Anfernee Simons from Portland, and he should help fill some of the scoring void created by Tatum's absence. The model has Boston covering the spread 62% of the time. Bet it at bet365 here:

New Mexico State -105 vs. Missouri State

New Mexico State has a stellar 3-0 record at home this season, as all three of its losses have come on the road. The Aggies beat Tulsa as 3-point home underdogs in Week 2 and took down Sam Houston as 1.5-point underdogs at the beginning of October. They are coming off a loss at Liberty, but they covered the spread as 10.5-point underdogs. Senior quarterback Logan Fife has 1,512 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Missouri State is on the road for the second week in a row after failing to cover the spread in a 22-20 win at Middle Tennessee. The model has New Mexico State winning in 68% of simulations to provide clear value at this cheap price. Bet it at bet365 now:

Mavericks -2.5 vs. Spurs

Dallas will be buzzing on Wednesday night as Flagg makes his NBA debut as the youngest player in the league. He averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four preseason games. The Mavericks won three out of four games against the Spurs last season, and they return Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. Point guard Kyrie Irving (knee) remains sidelined, but the Spurs will be missing De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) and forward Jeremy Sochan (wrist). SportsLine's model has Dallas covering in 68% of simulations. Bet it at bet365 here:

Looking for Week 8 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Wednesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.