There are NBA and college basketball games on Wednesday. The Knicks will try to shake off a disappointing overtime loss to Indiana when they face the 76ers in an Eastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET, but Philadelphia is a 2-point home favorite. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Knicks to win outright in that matchup, and it also likes the Jazz to cover against the Kings at 9 p.m. ET. In college basketball, one of SportsLine's experts is backing No. 14 Florida to cover at Georgia in a rivalry game.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Wednesday's top picks, best bets

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay would result in a payout of +599 (risk $100 to win $599).

Florida -7.5 vs. Georgia (-109)

"Florida ranks 13th in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency (AdjO) and 6th in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency (AdjD), making them a championship contender," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "They score 124.2 points per 100 possessions and play elite defense, allowing them to control games. Georgia, meanwhile, is 34th in AdjO but just 62nd in AdjD, making their defense a weakness. Florida's diverse offense, with Rueben Chinyelu inside and Thomas Haugh outside, should overwhelm Georgia's limited defensive personnel. The absence of Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (Illness)—their leader at 17.1 PPG and 1.8 SPG—magnifies this edge. With Wilkinson out, Georgia's offense drops by about 8.4 points per 100 possessions. Florida's non-conference schedule ranks 35th in difficulty, while Georgia's is way down at 335. I think Florida gets the season sweep and covers this number."

Knicks (+2) vs. 76ers (-110)

New York is a road underdog following its overtime loss against Indiana on Tuesday, but the Knicks have still been the better team this season. They have a relatively healthy roster, while Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (knee) and Quentin Grimes (illness) are questionable and Paul George is suspended. Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson poured in 40 points against the Pacers, while Josh Hart posted a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. The Knicks notched a 112-109 win in Philadelphia on Jan. 24, and SportsLine's model has New York winning this game outright while covering the spread in 63% of simulations.

Jazz (-6) vs. Kings (-110)

Utah has won two of its last four games, including a 115-111 win at Miami as a 5.5-point underdog on Monday. The Kings have not won a game since Jan. 16, as they lost their 13th consecutive game on Monday in a 120-94 blowout at New Orleans. Jaren Jackson Jr. has played two games with Utah, and the two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 22 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists during those outings. The model is fading Sacramento on Wednesday night, as it projects Utah to win by 12 points and cover the spread 67% of the time.

