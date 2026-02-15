Sunday's sports schedule is headlined by the new-look 2026 NBA All-Star Game, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament beginning at 5 p.m. ET, with Team World facing Team Stars and Team Stripes. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing Team World (+165), led by Victor Wembanyama, to win the tournament. There are also college basketball games on Sunday, and SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed picks for Butler vs. Seton Hall and Oregon State vs. Seattle. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Check out our bet365 bonus code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. Bet games at bet365 here:

Sunday's top picks, best bets

Team World to win All-Star Game (+165)

Butler (+2.5) vs. Seton Hall (-110)

Oregon State (+6.5) vs. Seattle (-110)



Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +866 (risk $100 to win $866). Bet it at bet365 here:

Team World to win All-Star Game (+165)

"Any team starting Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama should be the favorite," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "While Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play due to injuries, the World team supplements its big three with bigtime performers like Jamal Murray, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Alperen Sengun. This team has size, shooting and, perhaps most important in this format, rim protection. Wembanyama enters All-Star Weekend averaging 26.3 points in February, with his Spurs team having won all six games. In that span Wemby has shot 55.3 percent from the floor while averaging 10.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks." Back Team World at bet365 here:

Butler (+2.5) vs. Seton Hall (-110)

Seton Hall has lost six of its last nine games, including four consecutive road losses. Butler has won two of its last three home games against unranked opponents, and it covered the spread in a loss to No. 6 UConn on Wednesday. The Bulldogs already knocked off Seton Hall on the road in January, as junior guard Finley Bizjack had 25 points. The model not only has Butler covering the spread in 76% of simulations on Sunday, but the Bulldogs are also winning outright 73% of the time. Back Butler at bet365 here:

Oregon State (+6.5) vs. Seattle (-110)

Oregon State is playing its best basketball of the season, having won four of its last five games to climb into fifth place in the West Coast Conference standings. The Beavers cruised to a 90-63 win at San Francisco on Thursday, despite closing as 9-point underdogs in that game. They took the lead with 19:34 remaining in the first half and did not trail the rest of the way. Oregon State beat Seattle by 13 points at home last month, yet it is a 6.5-point underdog on Sunday. The model expects a close game, as Oregon State covers in 58% of simulations. Back Oregon State at bet365 here:

Looking for more college basketball picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Sunday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every college basketball game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.