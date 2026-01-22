The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, and there are numerous ways to unlock those funds on Thursday. Penn State hosts Wisconsin in a college basketball matchup, while the NBA schedule features games like 76ers vs. Rockets and Clippers vs. Lakers. The Lakers have gone Over the total in four of their last six games, and SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Over (224.5) in Lakers vs. Clippers on Thursday in its NBA best bets at bet365 Sportsbook. According to the latest NBA odds, the Lakers are now favored by 1.5 points after opening at +2.

The model has also revealed a pick for Rockets vs. 76ers, while SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman has locked in a side for Wisconsin vs. Penn State.

Thursday's top picks, best bets

Rockets -2 vs. 76ers (-110)

Over 224.5 in Lakers vs. Clippers (-110)

Wisconsin -5.5 vs. Penn State (-110)

Rockets -2 vs. 76ers (-110)

Houston has won four of its last five games and is riding a three-game winning streak, including victories over the Timberwolves and Spurs. The Rockets covered the spread as 4.5-point home favorites against San Antonio on Tuesday, as Alperen Sengun narrowly missed a triple-double. Second-year guard Reed Sheppard scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and has knocked down 11 triples over the last three games. Philadelphia has lost three of its last four games, so SportsLine's model has Houston covering the spread in 70% of simulations.

Over 224.5 in Lakers vs. Clippers (-110)

The Clippers have won 13 of their last 16 games, but they are coming off a 138-110 loss at Chicago on Tuesday, marking the third-most points they have allowed in a game this season. They have scored at least 110 points in six of their last seven games, while the Lakers have reached that mark in six straight games. The Lakers have gone Over the total in four of their last six outings and seven of their last 10 games against Pacific Division opponents. The model has these teams combining for 231 points on Thursday night to help the Over cash in 59% of simulations.

Wisconsin -5.5 vs. Penn State

"The Badgers rank 12th nationally in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency (122.9), while Penn State's defense has plummeted to 107.7 AdjD, ranking dead last in the Big Ten in field goal percentage allowed (48.3%)," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "The deciding factor is the interior. Penn State surrenders a staggering 57% shooting on two-point attempts. Furthermore, with leading scorer Freddie Dilione limited by an ankle injury, Penn State lacks the firepower to trade baskets in a high-efficiency game. This is a revenge spot for Wisconsin, who were upset as 11-point home favorites by the Nittany Lions last March. Expect Wisconsin to dominate the paint and cover comfortably."

Looking for NBA and college basketball picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Thursday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every college basketball and NBA game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.