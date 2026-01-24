The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which can be unlocked by wagering on college basketball and NBA games on Saturday. No. 17 Alabama hosts Tennessee in an SEC rivalry game, while Magic vs. Cavaliers and Bulls vs. Celtics are among the top NBA matchups. The Cavaliers are 1-point road underdogs, and SportsLine's proven computer model is taking them to cover the spread. The model has also revealed a pick for Celtics vs. Bulls, while one of SportsLine's experts has a wager for Tennessee vs. Alabama. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 35-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. It also enters Week 12 of college basketball on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anybody following its college basketball betting and NBA betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet games at bet365 here.

Saturday's top picks, best bets

Cavaliers +1 vs. Magic (-110)

Celtics + vs. Bulls (-110)

Alabama -164 vs. Tennessee

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +487 (risk $100 to win $487). Bet it at bet365 here:

Cavaliers +1 vs. Magic (-110)

Cleveland has won four of its last five games after beating Sacramento on Friday, as Donovan Mitchell poured in 33 points. The Magic are on a two-game losing streak after getting blown out by the Hornets on Thursday, despite closing as 4-point favorites. Franz Wagner (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Cleveland. The Cavaliers have won 12 of the last 18 meetings between these teams, while the Magic are just 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games. SportsLine's model has Cleveland covering this spread in 67% of simulations. Back the Cavaliers at bet365 here:

Celtics +1 vs. Bulls (-110)

Boston won for the fourth time in five games when it got past the Nets in double overtime on Friday night, as Payton Pritchard scored 32 points and Jaylen Brown tallied a triple double. The Celtics have also recently picked up road wins over the Heat and Hawks, while they lost to the Pistons by just one point earlier this week. Boston is 8-1 in its last nine games against Chicago, and it is 6-2 ATS in the last eight meetings. The model has the Celtics covering the spread 67% of the time. Back the Celtics at bet365 here:

Alabama -164 vs. Tennessee

"Believe only goes up and part of the reason I want to play this is the absurdity of the Tide's Charles Bediako being ruled immediately eligible. I don't begrudge anyone for trying to make bank -- and I assure you he got a great NIL deal -- but this is utterly ridiculous," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Dude played college hoops last in 2023. This is the first time a player who entered an NBA draft and signed an NBA contract after playing college basketball has been given the chance to return. He's a really good player and could lead the Tide to the Final Four if stays eligible." Back Alabama at bet365 here:

Looking for NBA and college basketball picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Saturday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every college basketball and NBA game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.