The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which can be used to bet on the NBA or college basketball on Wednesday. No. 10 Houston is the lone top-10 college basketball team in action, and one of SportsLine's experts is backing the Cougars to cover the spread. According to the latest college basketball odds, Houston is favored by 7.5 points against TCU. SportsLine's proven computer model has also revealed picks for several NBA matchups, including Rockets vs. Spurs in a Western Conference showdown. The Rockets are 2.5-point favorites, and that is one of the model's best bets for Wednesday. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code here:

Check out our bet365 promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. It also enters Week 13 of college basketball on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and it is on a 6-0 roll on college basketball side picks. Anybody following its college basketball betting and NBA betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet games at bet365 here.

Wednesday's top picks, best bets

Houston -7.5 vs. TCU (-110)

Under 229 in Heat vs. Magic (-110)

Rockets -2.5 vs. Spurs (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to win $596). Bet it at bet365 here:

Houston -7.5 vs. TCU (-110)

"I like to back Houston after a rare poor defensive performance," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Cougars allowed Texas Tech to put up 90 points and shoot 41 percent from three-point range. Kelvin Sampson prides himself on having strong defensive teams, so you can bet practices weren't fun for the Houston players the last few days. Texas Tech actually matches up well with the Cougars. TCU does not. Houston should eat the Horned Frogs alive on the offensive glass, while its ball pressure defense causes havoc against a TCU squad that can be sloppy with the basketball. The Cougars are 6-2 away from home this season and I expect them to bounce back with an emphatic win on Tuesday." Back Houston at bet365 here:

Under 229 in Heat vs. Magic (-110)

Miami is in a good position to put up a strong defensive performance on Wednesday night, as it has not played since Sunday. The Heat held the Suns to just 102 points in that game, which flew Under the total of 226. These teams played in early December, combining for just 211 points in a game that had a total of 241. Orlando is on a five-game losing streak and has not scored more than 109 points in any of those contests. The model is projecting 215 points on Wednesday night, as the Under hits in 57% of simulations. Back the Under at bet365 here:

Rockets -2.5 vs. Spurs (-110)

Houston has won five of its last six games, and its only loss at home since Nov. 21 came against defending champion Oklahoma City. The Rockets are coming off a 108-99 win over the Grizzlies on Monday, as Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun each scored 33 points. San Antonio has lost two of its last three games, including a 111-106 loss at Houston last Tuesday. The Spurs fell as 11.5-point favorites against the Pelicans on Sunday, and the model has the Rockets covering in 70% of simulations on Wednesday. Back the Rockets at bet365 here:

Looking for NBA and college basketball picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Wednesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every college basketball and NBA game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.