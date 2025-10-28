With action in the MLB, NBA, NHL and college football, Tuesday is the perfect time to use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager wins as a new user. The night's top matchup will be Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2025 MLB World Series and we're also targeting Wizards vs. 76ers and Thunder vs. Kings in the NBA.

Picks from all three of those games are among our MLB and NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook today from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts. Get the newest BetMGM bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos. Get started now:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 World Series a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It also went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks last season. Anybody following its MLB betting or NBA betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday's best bets at BetMGM

Over 8 runs in Dodgers vs. Blue Jays (-120)

76ers -3.5 vs. Wizards (-110)

Thunder -10.5 vs. Kings (-110)

Combining these three picks into a Monday MLB and NBA parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +568 (risk $100 to win $568). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Over 8 runs in Dodgers vs. Blue Jays (-120)

"The respective offenses looked like they would play all night before scoring in extra innings, but still, it only takes a big inning or two from either of these capable offenses to get the scorelines above 8," SportsLine MLB handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "Toronto has lacked consistency at the plate but does have nine and four-run innings across the first three games, while the Dodgers are scoring 5 runs pg in the Series. After both pitching staffs were depleted on Monday night, we're not sure about either bullpen tonight, and Toronto's Shane Bieber did labor in Game 7 of the ALCS vs. Seattle." Back the Over at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

76ers -3.5 vs. Wizards (-110)

The Wizards went into the tank last season for Cooper Flagg and came up empty-handed. Now they've built a roster primarily full of players aged 22 or younger around veterans CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton, and they're likely to tank again with a deeper pool of prospects that include AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cam Boozer. Meanwhile, the 76ers are off to a 3-0 start despite Paul George being out and Joel Embiid playing severely restricted minutes. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe appear to be the makings of a dynamic backcourt, as they're averaging 62.0 points per game combined thus far. The model predicts that Philadelphia covers in 64% of simulations. Back the Sixers at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Thunder -10.5 vs. Kings (-110)

The Thunder played four overtimes combined in wins over the Rockets and Pacers to open the season, but they've breezed to more comfortable victories of 117-100 and 101-94 over the Hawks and Mavericks, respectively, since then. Last season, they went 36-6 in Oklahoma City and outscored opponents by 15.1 points on average, including a 34-point win at home against Sacramento. The Kings are 1-2 on the season and the model predicts that the Thunder cover the spread in 67% of simulations. Back the Thunder at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Want more NBA picks for this week?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Tuesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NBA game on the schedule, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.