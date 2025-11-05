Whether you're betting the NBA, NHL, college football or college basketball, it's a perfect time to use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager wins. There are 11 games on the NBA schedule tonight, including Celtics vs. Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET and Lakers vs. Spurs at 10 p.m. ET. In college football, MACtion gives us two 7 p.m. ET kickoffs, including Ball State vs. Kent State.

Picks from all three of those games are among our NBA and college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook today from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts. Get the newest BetMGM bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos. Get started now:

The model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and enters Week 3 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. it has also generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting and NBA betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday's college football and NBA best bets at BetMGM

Ball State money line vs. Kent State (-125)

Celtics -11.5 vs. Wizards (-115)

Lakers -3.5 vs. Spurs (-105)

Combining these three picks into a Wednesday college football and NBA parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +557 (risk $100 to win $557). Bet it at BetMGM Sportsbook here:

Ball State money line vs. Kent State (-125)

"Kent State is better this year for sure and interim coach Mark Carney was recently given the full-time gig. But I'm not sure the Flashes are ready to win on the road. They are 0-4 away this year and have lost each by at least 35. Granted, three were at Texas Tech, Florida State and Oklahoma ... but also at Toledo," SportsLine handicapper Matt Severance said. "Ball State is 3-0 at home, including an upset of MAC contender Ohio. BSU's Nathan Voorhis is second in the nation with 10 sacks. Kent State, meanwhile, has the MAC's worst scoring defense (36.5 PPG)." Back Ball State at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Celtics -11.5 vs. Wizards (-115)

"We've seen hints of a Boston breakthrough when extending a couple of margins this season, and this would seem a perfect opportunity to do so again. Though the Celtics have been a bit streaky, they did recently put three wins together, and Jaylen Brown (26.8 ppg) continues to torment enemy defenses," SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "The absence of Jayson Tatum is going to be felt all season, but the Celtics have found some serviceable replacements including Anfernee Simons vs. Portland, not quite Tatum-like but producing at a 14 ppg clip. Still, who are we kidding, the attraction here is to go against the sad-sack Wizards, on a five-game skid and having lost four of those games by 17 points or more." Back Boston at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Lakers -3.5 vs. Spurs (-105)

The Spurs (5-1) are second in the West behind the Thunder (8-0) and the Lakers (6-2) are third, so both franchises are off to a solid starts despite battling some early injury issues. LeBron James (back) is out for at least a few more weeks and Austin Reaves (groin) is questionable. However, the Spurs might be even more banged up with De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) and Dylan Harper (calf) both ruled out and Jeremy Sochan (wrist) listed as questionable. Luka Doncic was rested for the second game of a back-to-back on Monday and will return to the lineup tonight. That's a big reason why the model has the Lakers covering in 57% of simulations. Back the Over at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Want more NBA picks?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Wednesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NBA game on the schedule, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.