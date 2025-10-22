With 12 games on the NBA schedule on Wednesday, it's an ideal time to use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager wins. It's a night full of rivalry matchups, as we'll see battles like Celtics vs. 76ers, Bulls vs. Pistons and Magic vs. Heat throughout an action-packed NBA slate.

Picks from all three those games are among our NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook today from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts Get the newest BetMGM bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos. Get started now:

The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000 and went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA betting against-the-spread picks last season. Anybody following its picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday's NBA best bets at BetMGM

Celtics -3.5 vs. 76ers (-110)

Under 233.5 in Bulls vs. Pistons (-110)

Jazz +10.5 vs. Clippers (-110)

Combining these three picks into a Wednesday NBA parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to win $611). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Celtics -3.5 vs. 76ers (-110)

After tearing his Achilles late last season, Jayson Tatum hasn't officially been ruled out for the 2025-26 season, but Boston will be without its best player until late in the season. Jaylen Brown is also questionable with a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant in practice on Monday and there's optimism that he'll be able to play. Meanwhile, the 76ers have injury issues of their own to deal with, as Paul George (knee), Jared McCain (thumb) and Trendon Watford (hamstring) have all been ruled out. Joel Embiid only played in 19 games last season and Tyrese Maxey also missed 30 games, so you can probably expect Philadelphia to be cautious with both early in the season. The model has Boston covering in 68% of simulations. Back the Celtics at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Under 233.5 points in Bulls vs. Pistons (-110)

Both teams will be missing critical pieces offensively early in the season. The Bulls have already declared Coby White out with a calf injury and the Pistons have ruled Jaden Ivey out after he underwent knee surgery this preseason. Chicago in particular could struggle without a primary scorer while White is out and Detroit was 11th in the NBA in defensive rating last season. The model predicts that the Under hits in 61% of simulations. Back the Under at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Magic -8.5 vs. Heat (-105)

"Can we take a lead with the Magic? A debilitating string of injuries last season to almost all of the key players (Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs) rarely left Jamahl Mosley's side at full strength, yet Orlando made it back to the playoffs," legendary SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall said. "Now, wing scorer Desmond Bane from the Grizzlies adds to the firepower and should compensate if Suggs (sore knee) can't make the post tonight. Speaking of making the post, we know that Tyler Herro (foot/ankle) won't until perhaps December for the Heat, and while Norman Powell was a good offseason add, Herro's absence is significant. If Ket'el Ware (ankle) can't make the post tonight, Bam Adebayo will also have to carry an added burden down low." Back the Magic at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Want more NBA picks for this week?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NBA game on the schedule, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see World Series picks from legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall, who is 182-168-3 (+2940) over his last 353 MLB picks. See his best bets right here.