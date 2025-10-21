An NBA Opening Night doubleheader is an ideal time to use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager wins. The NBA returns with two games on Tuesday, as Thunder vs. Rockets tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Lakers vs. Warriors begins at 10 p.m. ET. There's also NHL action on Tuesday, including Maple Leafs vs. Devils in an Eastern Conference clash.

Picks from all three games are among our NHL and NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook today from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts Get the newest BetMGM bonus code and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos. Get started now:

The model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times and was profitable on top-rated NHL betting picks last year, including an extremely strong 32-16 record (+1229) on puck-line picks. The also enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000 and went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA betting against-the-spread picks last season. Anybody following its picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday's NHL and NBA best bets at BetMGM

Devils money line vs. Maple Leafs (+100)

Thunder -6.5 vs. Rockets (-115)

Under 225.5 points in Lakers vs. Warriors (-105)

Combining these three picks into a Tuesday NHL and NBA parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +630 (risk $100 to win $630). Bet it at BetMGM here:

Devils money line vs. Maple Leafs (+100)

"Devils coach Sheldon Keefe faces his former team for the first time since being hired by New Jersey after five seasons coaching Toronto. Keefe was fired by the Maple Leafs following their first-round playoff exit last season. Toronto has won three consecutive games against New Jersey, including two victories that were decided in overtime or a shootout. Last December, the Devils lost to Toronto 2-1 in New Jersey, despite outshooting them 39 to 17," SportsLine NHL expert Jeff Hochman said. "New Jersey is feeling confident after defeating both Stanley Cup participants from last season in consecutive games. There won't be any letdown with Keefe facing his former team. I think the Devils are the better team and they have played a significantly tougher schedule so far (No. 6 vs. 18)." Back the Devils at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Thunder -6.5 vs. Rockets (-115)

Oklahoma City posted the best point differential in NBA history on its way to winning its first NBA title since relocating from Seattle and all of the key players from last year's title run are back. Meanwhile, the Rockets made a huge move to acquire Kevin Durant this offseason and are hopeful title contenders, but there might be a learning curve as a young roster adjusts to the 15-time all-star as the focal point. The model says the Thunder cover in 71% of simulations. Back the Thunder at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Under 225.5 points in Lakers vs. Warriors (-105)

LeBron James (sciatica) will miss the first month or so of his 23rd NBA season, so Luka Doncic will lead the Lakers to begin the season. James' presence will be missed at both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors were looking forward to having an offseason to gel with Jimmy Butler, but an ankle injury set him back during training camp. He'll play on Tuesday, but the absence could certainly impact Golden State's rhythm. Both teams were top-10 defenses last season and the model predicts that the Under hits in 61% of simulations. Back the Under at BetMGM Sportsbook now:

Want more NBA picks for this week?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NBA game on the schedule, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see World Series picks from legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall, who is 182-168-3 (+2940) over his last 353 MLB picks. See his best bets right here.