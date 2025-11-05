Midweek MACtion continues on Wednesday with two more matchups, in addition to 11 NBA games, providing plenty of opportunities to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass. SportsLine's advanced computer model has identified value in both college football matchups on Wednesday, backing Ball State as 2.5-point favorites at home, along with Northern Illinois to cover as 14.5-point underdogs in its Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The model also projects plenty of offense in Wizards vs. Celtics, playing Over 230.5 total points.

The Wizards, once again, have one of the worst defenses in the NBA, allowing the second-most points at 127 this season. Boston is averaging 123.4 against the Wizards over the last two seasons, which has resulted in eight Celtics victories. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. The model enters Week 3 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college football betting picks and NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Ball State (-2.5) vs. Kent State (-110)

Northern Illinois (+14.5) vs. Toledo (-110)

Celtics vs. Wizards: Over 230.5 points (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to win $595). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Ball State (-2.5) vs. Kent State (-110)

Bal State is 3-0 at home this season, including handing Ohio its only MAC loss this year in a 20-14 final on Oct. 4, and it has covered the spread in all three wins. The Cardinals were the underdog in each of their two MAC home victories, also defeating Akron, 42-28, on Oct. 18. Meanwhile, Kent State has been one of the worst road teams in the nation, losing all four of their road games by at least 35 points. The first three are more understandable, coming against Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Florida State, but Kent State also lost to Toledo, 45-10, on Oct. 18 in MAC play. The model projects Ball State to cover in 58% of simulations. Back Ball State at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Northern Illinois (+14.5) vs. Toledo (-110)

Northern Illinois has been one of the more consistently winning teams in the MAC since 2010, with 11 winning seasons over those 15 years, but the Huskies are off to a slower start this year at 2-6. Still, even with the six losses, only two of them have come by more than 14 points. They are 1-3 in MAC games, and only one of those defeats came by more than 14 points. Toledo defeated Kent State, 45-10, in its most recent MAC contest, which has made the Rockets a larger favorite than maybe many would have expected when first seeing this matchup, but the Rockets are just 4-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play this season. Northern Illinois has covered this number in three of its last four meetings and 15 of its last 17 matchups. The model projects Northern Illinois to cover the spread in 65% of simulations. Back the Northern Illinois at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Celtics vs. Wizards: Over 230.5 points (-110)

The Wizards ranked 29th of 30 teams in the NBA last season in scoring defense, allowing 120.4 points per game, and Washington's defense has been even worse to begin this season. The Wizards are once again 29th in scoring defense this year, but they are allowing 127 ppg over their 1-6 start. Washington has allowed at least 119 points in six of seven games this year. The Celtics are still adjusting to playing without Jayson Tatum (Achilles), but Jaylen Brown had 36 points against the Jazz on Monday and is tied for 10th in the league at 26.8 ppg this season. The model projects the Over to hit in 53% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Want more Wednesday NBA and college football picks?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NBA, college basketball, college football, NFL and NHL, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.