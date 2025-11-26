With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users receive $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass to bet on Wednesday's loaded basketball slate. The SportsLine Projection Model is playing a pair of New York City teams that call Madison Square Garden home in its Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, the model is fading them both, backing the Charlotte Hornets to cover as 6.5-point underdogs against the New York Knicks at home and picking Auburn as 5.5-point underdogs against St. John's from the Players Era Festival. The Knicks are 1-3 against the spread over their last four games, as a key reason for the model to back Charlotte.

One of SportsLine's top experts also has an NHL best bet on Blues vs. Devils on Wednesday. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 28-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Hornets (+6.5) vs. Knicks

Devils (-142) to defeat the Blues

Auburn (+5.5) vs. St. John's

Combining the model's three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +521 (risk $100 to win $521). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Hornets (+6.5) vs. Knicks (-110)

The Hornets are 4-13 and enter on a six-game losing streak, however, they are 3-2 ATS over their last five games, and they've either forced overtime or lost by six points or fewer in three of their last six contests. The Hornets are 3-3 as a home underdog this season, meanwhile, the Knicks have been one of the worst ATS teams in basketball on the road. New York is 1-6 ATS away from Madison Square Garden, including 1-4 ATS as a road favorite. The model projects the Hornets to cover in 62% of simulations. Back the Hornets at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Devils (-142) to defeat the Blues

"Yes, the Devils remain without Jack Hughes, but this still seems about 25-30 cents light at home vs. a below-average Blues team," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "It's the end of a long trip for the visitors, who are 1-3 on it. The Devils are 8-0-1 at Prudential Center this season. Center Cody Glass returned to the lineup Monday after missing the previous four games. We need NJ to score first. It is 11-1-1 this year when doing so. Back the Devils at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Auburn (+5.5) vs. St. John's

St John's is 0-2 against ranked teams this season, including falling to No. 15 Iowa State, 83-82, in Las Vegas on Monday in the Players Era Festival. Auburn entered the week No. 21 in the nation, and is 1-1 in Las Vegas. Senior forward Keyshawn Hall is averaging 21 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for Auburn this season, entering a matchup against No. 14 St. John's. Auburn nearly knocked off No. 1 Houston, 73-72, earlier in the season, as it has showcased the ability to keep up with the best teams in the nation. The model projects Auburn to cover in 67% of simulations. Back Auburn at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Want more Wednesday, NBA, NHL and college basketball picks?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.