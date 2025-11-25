With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users receive $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass to bet on Tuesday's MACtion doubleheader, as well as college basketball, NBA action and more. The SportsLine Projection Model has Over 44.5 total points in Bowling Green vs. UMass as one of its Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. UMass has allowed at least 42 points in three straight games, as a key reason for the model to value the Over.

The model is also backing the Los Angeles Lakers as a 5.5-point favorite to cover against the Los Angeles Clippers in NBA action, while also picking Maryland to cover as 13.5-point underdogs against Gonzaga at the Players Era Festival in college basketball. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 28-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bowling Green vs. UMass: Over 44.5 total points

Maryland (+13.5) vs. Gonzaga

Lakers (-5.5) vs. Clippers

Combining the model's three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +589 (risk $100 to win $589). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Bowling Green vs. UMass: Over 44.5 total points (-112)

UMass could be the worst FBS team in the nation, largely from a defense that ranks 134th in the country and is allowing 39.1 ppg. The Minutemen have allowed at least 42 points in three straight games, nearly going Over this total even without accounting for their offense. The UMass offense certainly isn't great either, averaging 9.3 ppg this season, but the Minutemen's season averages put this game Over this total. Its offense has performed better lately, with at least 10 points in four of the last five games. Meanwhile, Bowling Green has scored at least 16 points in three of its last four games. The model projects the Over to hit in 68% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Lakers (-5.5) vs. Clippers (-110)

LeBron James and Luka Doncic share the floor for the third time this season, and the Lakers are coming off back-to-back wins over the Jazz with the tandem playing together. Los Angeles defeated the Jazz, 140-126, in its one home game and James' season debut after missing the first 14 games of the season with sciatica. Doncic has proven more than capable to spearhead the Lakers this season, with the team off to a 12-4 start and the superstar leading the NBA in scoring at 34.5 ppg this season. Meanwhile, the Clippers are off to a 5-12 start, and are 2-10 over their last 12 games. The model projects the Lakers to cover in 55% of simulations. Back the Lakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Maryland (+13.5) vs. Gonzaga (-110)

No. 12 Gonzaga defeated No. 8 Alabama, 95-85, yesterday in what was expected to be one of the best games of the entire Players Era Festival, so could Tuesday be a letdown spot with a short turnaround after a big win for Gonzaga? Maryland defeated UNLV, 74-67, last night, but a matchup against a top-ranked team is the reason a program like Maryland participates in these tournaments. Maryland is a consistent top program, finishing No. 9 in the nation last year in a 27-9 season and reaching the Sweet 16 before losing to eventual national champion Florida. Senior guard Pharrel Payne is averaging 18.6 ppg this season, and the model views Maryland as a team with too much talent and previous success to be an underdog by this many points. The model projects Maryland to cover the spread in 64% of simulations. Back Maryland at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Want more Tuesday, NBA, college football and college basketball picks?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.