With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can take advantage of $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass, and Tuesday night MACtion and a six-game NBA slate provide multiple ways to capitalize on this promotion. The San Antonio Spurs will take the court without the phenom Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with a calf injury, and he's been integral to San Antonio's winning start to the season. The Spurs are favored by 5.5 in the latest Tuesday NBA odds at DraftKings against the Grizzlies, but without Wemby on the floor, the SportsLine Projection Model views this as too many points to lay. Instead, the model is including the Grizzlies to cover as 5.5-point underdogs as one of its Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Grizzlies are 8-2 in their last 10 meetings against San Antonio, and Memphis' over/under for total points scored on Tuesday is 114.5.

The model also sees value in MACtion, backing UMass to cover as massive 33.5-point underdogs against Ohio in a 7 p.m. ET college football matchup as one of its Tuesday best bets. Also, one of SportsLine's top experts has a pick on Akron vs. Bowling Green.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 28-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bowling Green (-162) to defeat Akron

UMass (+33.5) vs. Ohio (-112)

Grizzlies (+5.5) vs. Spurs (-105)

Bowling Green (-162) to defeat Akron

"Akron is not the pushover it used to be, but it's the home finale for the Falcons -- basically their bowl game as they won't make one," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "I'll be playing a lot of teams simply because of that reason here in the next couple of weeks. The reason this is kinda low, I'm guessing, is that BGSU is the only FBS program to start four different QBs this season (due to injuries, etc.). I don't care. It's Akron. On the road."

UMass (+33.5) vs. Ohio (-112)

You could make the argument that UMass is the worst team in the FBS, but 33.5 points is a huge number to give against a fellow MAC opponent. This is the most points the Minutemen have been underdogs by since playing Missouri, of the SEC, and UMass covered that 44.5-point spread in a 42-6 loss. Ohio is the defending MAC champions and has a 4-2 record in the conference this season, but the Bobcats aren't anywhere near the level of an SEC program such as Missouri. The model views 33.5 points as simply too many points in a conference matchup, despite UMass being 0-10 this season. Ohio hasn't won a game by more than 27 points this season, and it is 0-3 against the spread when favored by 11 points or greater this year. The model projects the Minutemen to cover the spread in 56% of simulations for this matchup airing on CBS Sports Network.

Grizzlies (+5.5) vs. Spurs (-105)

Both teams are without their superstar, with Victor Wembanyama out for the Spurs and Ja Morant out for the Grizzlies as both players deal with calf injuries. Wemby was off to an MVP-caliber start, averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game, so although both players' absences significantly affect their teams' outlooks, the Spurs playing without their superstar could be the harder of the two to overcome. The Grizzlies will rely more on their size with players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Cedric Coward and Zach Edey, and without Wemby in the paint, that could be a significant Memphis advantage on Tuesday. The Spurs are 3-6-2 ATS as the favorite this year, and the model projects the Grizzlies to cover the spread in 61% of simulations.

