The Wednesday sports calendar features another elite college basketball matchup with No. 3 UConn hosting No. 4 Arizona. UConn and Arizona are off to 4-0 starts this season, and with the Huskies winners of two of the last three national championships, one of the SportsLine Projection Model's top picks backs UConn as 5.5-point favorites in a 7 p.m. ET contest.

The model also sees value in MACtion, backing Miami (OH) to cover as 1.5-point favorites against Buffalo in a 7 p.m. ET college football matchup. The model is also backing the Cavaliers to defeat the Rockets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 5 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 28-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

UConn (-5.5) vs. Arizona (-115)

The Huskies are 4-0 this season, including an 87-85 win over No. 7 BYU at Boston's TD Garden in a neutral-site Hall of Fame Series contest on Saturday. UConn utilizes a balanced scoring attack, which was perfectly displayed on Saturday with Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed Jr. and Silas Demary Jr. each scoring 21 points. Reed leads the team at 20 ppg, with Karajan adding 18.3 ppg this year. The Huskies have an age and experience advantage with all five of their starters being either juniors or seniors. UConn is 62-6 since the beginning of the 2021-22 college basketball season at home, and the model projects that home-court advantage to play a key role on Wednesday, with the Huskies covering in 65% of simulations.

Cavaliers (+100) to defeat the Rockets

Cleveland had the second-best record in the NBA at 64-18 last season, and the Cavaliers are off to another strong start this year at 10-5, including winning two straight. The Cavaliers are 6-2 at home this season as they prepare to host the Rockets, who have a 9-3 record. Fueled by the addition of Kevin Durant, Houston figures to be in the championship conversation this season, but so does Cleveland. The Cavaliers are 7-2 over their last nine games, and Donovan Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in three straight games. Mitchell is averaging 30.9 ppg this season, and the model projects the Cavaliers to win in 61% of simulations, showcasing strong value for Wednesday night.

Miami (OH) (-1.5) vs. Buffalo (-108)

Miami (OH) and Buffalo are both 4-2 in Mid-American Conference play this season, but they haven't gotten there in the same way. Buffalo is winless against teams currently with winning conference records, while the RedHawks have a signature conference victory as the only team to knock off Western Michigan in MAC play this year. Miami's two losses came to the defending MAC champion (Ohio) and the No. 1 scoring team in the conference (Toledo). Meanwhile, Buffalo lost at home to Akron and barely defeated a winless UMass team in a 28-21 final. Buffalo is home on Wednesday, but that may not be an advantage as the Bulls are 1-3 at UB Stadium against FBS opponents this year. Meanwhile, the RedHawks are 5-0 against the spread as a favorite this season. The model projects the RedHawks to win and cover in 56% of simulations.

