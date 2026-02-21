Saturday features another strong basketball slate, filled with opportunities throughout the day to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The NBA has a six-game slate, while 20 of the 25 ranked college basketball teams are in action. The New York Knicks will host the Houston Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET, while No. 3 Duke will face No. 1 Michigan in the Capital Showcase in Washington, D.C., at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model has found strong values in both of these matchups to include in Saturday NBA best bets and Saturday college basketball best bets at DraftKings, backing the Knicks to cover as 3.5-point favorites over the Rockets in NBA action and Duke to defeat Michigan at +136 odds. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a pick for Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez in the main event of a UFC Fight Night on Paramount+.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model exited the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Duke (+136) vs. Michigan

This is a matchup we could see again in March or April as No. 1 Michigan takes on No. 3 Duke from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. at a neutral location. This is just the programs' fourth meeting since 2010, with two of them coming on neutral floors as well. Duke won all three of those matchups, but Michigan wasn't the No. 1 team in the nation for any of them. Duke has been playing arguably the best basketball in the nation over recent weeks, going 9-1 over its last 10 games, with all nine wins coming by at least 13 points. Duke freshman Cameron Boozer is fourth in college basketball at 22.2 points per game this season, and the model projects Duke to win in 59% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds.

Knicks (-3.5) vs. Rockets (-115)

The Knicks are coming off a rough showing in their 126-111 loss to the Pistons on Thursday, but they are still 10-3 over their last 13 games. Jalen Brunson had 33 points, improving his average to 27.1 points per game this season as undoubtedly one of the top guards in the league. The Knicks are 21-8 overall and 19-10 against the spread at home this season. Meanwhile, the Rockets are 3-7 ATS over their last 10 road games. The model projects the Knicks to cover in 58% of simulations.

Hernandez over Strickland by submission (+275)

"Give me Hernandez over everybody in this division," SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley said. "His wrestling, pace, and pressure are unreal and hard for anybody to deal with. Strickland should be the better striker here, but Hernandez should dictate where the fight takes place. I like Hernandez to dominate with wrestling and finish with a sub or decision."

