The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Thunder vs. Suns: Over 225.5 points

Spurs (+7.5) vs. Lakers

Rangers (-140) vs. Blackhawks

Thunder vs. Suns: Over 225.5 points (-110)

The Over has hit in four of the last five Thunder games, including in each of the last four games that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played in. The reigning NBA MVP didn't play on Sunday, but he's off the injury report as a full-go for Wednesday to lead the No. 2 scoring offense in the NBA at 123 points per game. SGA is averaging 32.8 ppg, which ranks second in the league, while scoring more than 30 points in seven of his last eight games. The Over hit in the most recent Suns vs. Thunder game, which resulted in a 123-119 win for Oklahoma City. The model projects the Over to hit in 64.2% of simulations.

Spurs (+7.5) vs. Lakers (-115)

The Spurs are coming off a 135-132 win over the Pelicans on Monday, improving to 3-1 over their last four games and 8-3 over their last 11 contests. They are 16-7 on the season, despite Victor Wembanyama only playing in 12 games this year, and the phenom remains out on Wednesday with a calf strain. San Antonio has road victories over teams such as Denver and Orlando over this stretch, so it hasn't been simply the Spurs winning at home or over inferior opponents. Wednesday provides a significant test against LeBron James and Luka Doncic, but the Spurs have the No. 7 scoring offense at 119.6 ppg to keep pace with L.A. The model projects the Spurs to cover in 63% of simulations.

Rangers (-140) vs. Blackhawks

The Rangers have dominated off their home ice this season, going 12-4-1 away from Madison Square Garden, and they play at Chicago on Wednesday. The Rangers are coming off back-to-back losses, both at home, but they've won their last three games on the road. Meanwhile, Chicago is 2-6-2 over its last 10 games and 1-3-1 over its last five games. The model projects the Rangers to win in 59% of simulations.

