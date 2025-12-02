With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users receive $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins to use on Knicks vs. Celtics or other action on Tuesday's basketball-rich slate that includes the ACC/SEC Challenge in college basketball as online sports betting options. The SportsLine Projection Model projects another satisfying evening for Boston sports fans, picking the Celtics to win at -112 odds as one of the model's Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Celtics are favored by 1.5 points, and the over/under for total points scored is 230.5.

The model is also backing Kentucky to cover at 5.5-point favorites against North Carolina in a 9:30 p.m. ET ACC/SEC Challenge contest, while one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in an NHL pick on Rangers vs. Stars at 7 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Stars (-130) vs. Rangers

Celtics (-112) to defeat the Knicks

Kentucky (-5.5) vs. North Carolina

Combining the model's three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +518 (risk $100 to win $518). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Stars (-130) vs. Rangers

"Let's change our tack with the Rangers after supporting them too many times at MSG, always expecting a breakthrough earlier this season," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "Sunday's 4-1 home loss to the Lightning, however, likely assured that Spike Lee won't hang around to watch some hockey after the next Knicks home game; the Rangers are now 2-8-1 as a host this season. In those eight regulation defeats, only three goals have been scored, and even Mike Sullivan is sounding disgusted with proceedings. With top defender Adam Fox perhaps out, it gets harder as a hot Dallas hits Manhattan having won four straight while scoring 21 goals in the process, and Wyatt Johnston off of a hat-trick in the 6-1 win vs. the Senators on Sunday." Back the Stars at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Celtics (-112) to defeat the Knicks

The Knicks travel to Boston for Tuesday's matchup, and the Celtics are 5-1 over their last six home contests. The Celtics are coming off a 117-115 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday, improving to 11-9 this season and 6-2 over their last eight games. Boston is starting to prove anyone who thought this would be a lost season without Jayson Tatum (Achilles) on the floor wrong with its recent play. The Celtics have the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing 110.9 ppg this season. The Knicks are 13-6 this season, but just 3-5 on the road, as the model projects the Celtics to win in 63% of simulations. Back the Celtics at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Kentucky (-5.5) vs. North Carolina (-118)

North Carolina has to travel to Lexington for this contest, as Tuesday marks the first time these two historic basketball programs will play each other in a non-neutral site game since 2014. The Wildcats defeated the Tar Heels, 87-83, in December 2023, in their last meeting, and Kentucky is 5-2 over their last seven head-to-head contests. Both teams are off to strong starts this year, with North Carolina at 6-1 and Kentucky at 5-2. Homecourt could make a significant difference, though, as Kentucky is 5-0 in Lexington this year and the Tar Heels haven't played a true road game this season. The Wildcats have five players averaging double-digit points this season, and they are holding opponents to 35.8% shooting, which is the fifth-lowest in the nation. The model projects Kentucky to cover in 64% of simulations. Back Kentucky at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more Tuesday college basketball, NBA, NHL picks?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.