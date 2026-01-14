The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't expect to surpass their loss total from last season more than a month before the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, but coming off a 64-18 season is a tough standard to maintain. The Cavaliers haven't been nearly as dominant over their 22-19 start to the 2025-26 NBA season, but the SportsLine projection model expects them to pick up a quality Eastern Conference win over the Philadelphia 76ers as a part of its Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for Cavaliers vs. 76ers is 235.5 points, down three from the opening line.

The model has also locked in a college basketball best bet, backing No. 14 North Carolina to cover as 3.5-point favorites against Stanford in California. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a college basketball pick on Iona vs. Rider at 7 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 34-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cavaliers (-108) to defeat the 76ers

North Carolina (-3.5) vs. Stanford (-108)

Iona (-7.5) vs. Rider (-110)

Cavaliers (-108) to defeat the 76ers

The injury report gives the impression that both teams will likely be at near full strength, which makes for one of the best matchups on the Wednesday NBA schedule. The Cavaliers are coming off a 123-112 upset loss to the Jazz on Monday, but they were 5-2 over their prior seven games before that result. Cleveland travels to Philadelphia, but the Cavaliers have won two of their last three road games, including knocking off the Spurs. The Cleveland lineup features the majority of the same pieces from last year's 64-18 season, leading the model to consider the Cavaliers a better team than their current 22-19 record indicates. The 76ers have lost two of their last three home games, and the model projects the Cavaliers to win in 60% of simulations, showcasing strong value at their current odds.

North Carolina (-3.5) vs. Stanford (-110)

The Tar Heels had the No. 5 freshman class this season, according to rankings by 247Sports, highlighted by 6-foot-10 freshman forward Caleb Wilson. Wilson was the No. 8-ranked Class of 2025 player by 247Sports, and he's justified that position with four 20-point double-doubles over his last five games. He's averaging 19.5 points and 11 rebounds per game this season. The Tar Heels also have experience, though, with senior center Henri Veesaar (16.9 points, 9.2 rebounds) and senior guard Seth Trimble (15.7 ppg). North Carolina (14-2, 2-1 ACC) is No. 14 in the nation and 8-1 over its last nine games, including a road victory over Kentucky. Stanford (13-4, 2-2) is coming off a 70-55 loss to No. 23 Virginia on Saturday. The model projects North Carolina to cover in 57% of simulations.

Iona (-7.5) vs. Rider (-110)

"Things aren't going too well for Rider, which might have a case as the worst-shooting team in America," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "To wit: only four teams out of 361 shoot less accurately from the floor than the Broncs' 38.6%, and there isn't one team that shoots triples worse than Rider, whose at 24.7% from beyond the arc are bottom-of-the-barrel nationally, with second-worst East Carolina not even that close. The plight is reflected by All-Name soph guard Flash Burton, who followed up his recent 27-point game vs. Fairfield by getting blanked on Sunday by Marist. Meanwhile, Iona has steadied since scoring just 38 in a recent lopsided loss vs. that same Marist, blowing out Niagara and Canisius last week while allowing just 50 ppg in the process."

Want more NBA, college basketball picks for Wednesday?

