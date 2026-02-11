The latest DraftKings promo code gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, and with a 14-game NBA slate on Wednesday, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of this latest offer. One of the Wednesday's top matchups features the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the New York Knicks in an Eastern Conference battle, and although the 76ers are favored in the latest Wednesday NBA odds, the SportsLine Projection Model projects the Knicks to win 60% of simulations, making the Knicks (+114) one of its Wednesday NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook in a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup.

The model also sees an opportunity to back another underdog to win on Wednesday, seeing value in the Atlanta Hawks at +164 odds to defeat the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks win in 47% of the model's simulations, compared to the implied odds of 37.9%. One of SportsLine's top experts has also locked in a college basketball bet for Missouri vs. Texas A&M at 9 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

The Knicks are coming off a stunning 137-134 overtime loss to the Pacers on Tuesday, and with Wednesday being their final game before the NBA All-Star break, you'd imagine they'd be additionally motivated to move past that loss and enter the break with a victory. The Knicks are 9-2 over their last 11 games, which includes a 112-109 win at Philadelphia on Jan. 24. Meanwhile, the 76ers have lost two of their last three games. The Knicks are 8-3 over the last three seasons against the 76ers, which doesn't even include a six-game victory over them in the playoffs two years ago. The model projects the Knicks to win in 60% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds. Back the Knicks to win at DraftKings here:

There's no denying how well the Hornets have been playing lately, as their nine-game winning streak was snapped by the Pistons, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference, on Monday. However, despite a 26-29 record this season, the Hawks are 6-4 over their last 10 games and are currently playing some of their best basketball of the season. The Hawks travel to the Hornets, and ironically enough, both the Hawks and Hornets have better road records than home marks this season. Atlanta is 16-14 away, and Charlotte is 11-14 at home this season. The model projects the Hawks to win in 47% of simulations, compared to the implied odds of 37.9%, making this value too good to pass up on for Wednesday NBA bets. Back the Hawks to win at DraftKings here:

"This feels like a good time to buy low on Texas A&M," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "The Aggies fought to the wire against Alabama, but that 100-97 loss appeared to take a lot out of them. A&M had no juice in the first half versus Florida, scoring just 19 points. They did wake up and score 48 in the second half, but it was too little, too late. This is a bad matchup for a Missouri team that struggles with turnovers and guarding the three-point line. I think Texas A&M rebounds from two straight losses with a big win at home here." Back Texas A&M to cover at DraftKings here:

