Wednesday features plenty of options for utilizing the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The Houston Rockets will host the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET for the second time in eight days, once against showcasing the talents of Houston's Kevin Durant and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama going head-to-head. The Rockets won the most recent matchup, 111-106, a trend the SportsLine Projection Model expects to repeat, backing the Rockets to cover as 2.5-point favorites as one of its Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model is also backing the Knicks to upset the Raptors at +105. One of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a college basketball bet on San Francisco vs. Santa Clara in an 11 p.m. ET contest.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (+105) to defeat the Raptors

Rockets (-2.5) vs. Spurs (-115)

Santa Clara (-9.5) vs. San Francisco (-120)

Knicks (+105) to defeat the Raptors

The Kncks have rebounded off their four-game losing skid with a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Kings, 103-87, on Tuesday. New York travels to Toronto for the second half of a back-to-back after its home victory Tuesday behind 28 points by Jalen Brunson. The 29-year-old standout guard is seventh in the league in scoring at 28 ppg, and he scored 31 points against the 76ers in Philadelphia on Saturday. The Knicks have won 10 straight games against Toronto, including both matchups this year with the most recent coming in a 117-101 final in Toronto on Dec. 9. New York has won five straight in Toronto, and the model projects the Knicks to win in 55% of simulations, showcasing nice value at plus-money odds.

Rockets (-2.5) vs. Spurs (-115)

The Rockets have been one of the only teams in the NBA able to continuously frustrate and contain Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft averages 17 ppg in nine career games against the Rockets, nearly six points fewer than his career average of 22.9 ppg. The Rockets are also 6-3 against Wembanyama, including their 111-106 win on Jan. 20 in Houston. The Rockets have won six straight games against the Spurs at home, and Houston is 16-3 at home this season. The model projects the Rockets to cover in 70% of simulations.

Santa Clara (-9.5) vs. San Francisco (-120)

"Plenty of history in this battle of the Bay Area Jesuits, and in recent years the edge has mostly gone to USF. We're hardly sure that applies this season, however, even after the Dons' near-miss at Gonzaga last Saturday," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "That's also because Herb Sendek's Broncos have moved onto the Big Dance bubble thanks to some chilling KO power highlighted by a WCC win margin of nearly 20 ppg, and SCU balance reflected in four different leading scorers the past five games, with guard Christian Hammond (17.1 ppg) usually in the mix. Sendek also goes a solid nine-deep with his rotations and has worn out every WCC foe save the Zags. This season, the Broncos are a tall order for the Dons."

