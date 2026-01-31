Saturday features NBA and college basketball action throughout the day, even more chances to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Saturday also marks the second fight of the UFC on Paramount+ era, featuring another numbered event with UFC 325. The Houston Rockets will host the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET in a Texas rivalry, and the SportsLine Projection Model is picking the Rockets to cover as 10.5-point favorites as part of its Saturday NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

SportsLine expert Thomas Casale has locked in his college basketball best bets, including backing Saint Mary's to cover as 8.5-point underdogs against No. 6 Gonzaga in a 10:30 p.m. ET matchup. SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani has also made a pick in the main event of UFC 325, backing Diego Lopes to defeat Alexander Volkanovski at +124 odds to capture the featherweight championship.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Saint Mary's (+9.5) vs. Gonzaga (-115)

Rockets (-10.5) vs. Mavericks (-115)

Diego Lopes (+120) to defeat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 325

Saint Mary's (+9.5) vs. Gonzaga (-115)

"This line feels high, especially with Braden Huff out and Graham Ike not 100%," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Gonzaga dismantles most opponents in the WCC, but Saint Mary's is a different story. The Gaels are 4-2 in their last six games against Gonzaga and have covered this number five times over that span. Sometimes past results don't matter, but I look at trends more when the coaches don't change. Randy Bennett and Mark Few know each other well, so recent results hold more weight. Saint. Mary's is the top free-throw shooting team in the WCC at 81.4 percent, while Gonzaga ranks last at 64.6 percent. That big edge for the Gaels could come into play if the game is competitive late."

Rockets (-10.5) vs. Mavericks (-110)

Houston enters off a 104-86 victory against the Hawks in Atlanta, improving to 29-17 overall this season. Meanwhile, Dallas has lost three straight games, all at home, including a 123-121 loss to the Hornets on Thursday to drop to 19-29 on the year. The Rockets host on Saturday, and they are 16-4 in Houston this season. The Mavericks remain without their veteran superstars in Anthony Davis (finger) and Kyrie Irving (knee), and Kevin Durant is coming off scoring 31 points for the Rockets against Atlanta. The 37-year-old future Hall of Famer is 11th in the league in scoring at 26.5 points per game, including scoring more than 30 points in four of his last five games. The model projects the Rockets to cover in 62% of simulations.

Diego Lopes (+120) to defeat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 325

After Volkanovski won their first title fight in April, SportsLine MMA expert Daniel Vithlani expects a different result at UFC 325.

"Lopes had the cardio and aggression to give Volkanovski a tough fight, but he struggled to cut off the cage and find his opponent in the later rounds," Vithlani said. "Lopes admitted that he fought with his ego in his first title shot and promised to come back with a better game plan. While I don't think he can beat Volkanovski in a pure kickboxing fight, I do believe that he can hurt the champion again, especially if he mixes in his lethal grappling attack. The odds seem curiously short on Volkanovski, considering he won four of five rounds in their first fight. Lopes' incredible durability and explosiveness make him a live underdog for every moment of this fight."

