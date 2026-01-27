The NBA slate is filled with contests featuring massive point spreads, so those looking for some of the most competitive action on the hardwood may want to seek out college basketball options when exploring the current DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The Tuesday college basketball schedule features a top-five matchup with No. 3 Michigan (18-1) hosting No. 5 Nebraska (20-0), and one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick on this contest. The SportsLine Projection Model also has one of its top picks coming from a ranked college basketball matchup, backing unranked Oklahoma to defeat No. 15 Arkansas at home as +130 underdogs in one of its Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The model has also locked in an NBA best bet, backing the Milwaukee Bucks as 10.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers, despite this being their first game since Giannis Antetokounmpo's calf injury from Friday. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bucks (+10.5) vs. 76ers (-110)

Michigan (-10.5) vs. Nebraska (-105)

Oklahoma (+130) to defeat Arkansas

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +734 (risk $100 to win $676). Bet it at DraftKings here: (Odds subject to change)

Bucks (+10.5) vs. 76ers (-110)

The Bucks are well rested to begin their next run without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a multi-week calf injury on Friday. They were supposed to play Sunday, but that game was postponed due to travel issues from the winter storm, giving the Bucks more time to rest and also strengthen their on-court chemistry in preperation of playing without Antetokounmpo. The 31-year-old superstar also missed three weeks in December with a calf injury, and the Bucks went 4-4 against the spread during that time. They only lost two games by more than 10 points, though. While the Bucks are rested, the 76ers are playing the second half of a back-to-back following a 130-93 loss to the Hornets. Neither Joel Embiid (knee) nor Paul George (knee) played Monday, so they could suit up for the second half of the back-to-back, but still, the model views 10.5 points as too drastic a number. The 76ers are home, but they are 12-13 overall and 11-14 ATS at home this season. Bet the Bucks to cover at DraftKings here:

Michigan (-10.5) vs. Nebraska (-105)

"Nebraska's non-conference SOS ranks #299, showing their strong record is built on weak opponents," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said."They're unbeaten in Big Ten play but benefited from close wins and a high "Luck" rating (#33 KenPom). Michigan, with a non-conference SOS of 14th, is No. 2 in KenPom and boasts an Adjusted Efficiency Margin (+35.87) nearly 8 points higher than Nebraska. Such a gap signals a major mismatch. It's the equivalent of a Final 4 team against a Sweet 16 squad. Michigan's top-ranked 2-point offense and defense, while playing the 7th hardest schedule, make them a powerhouse. Nebraska is a poor offensive rebounding team (17th Big Ten, 304th nationally), limiting second-chance points. On the road against Michigan's physicality and the Crisler Center crowd, Nebraska faces a "market correction" blowout. Bet Michigan to cover at DraftKings here:

Oklahoma (+130) to defeat Arkansas

The model doesn't believe the Sooners are as bad as their 1-6 SEC record indicates, with all six of their losses coming either on the road or against a ranked team. Oklahoma faces another ranked team in its building on Tuesday, but the Sooners nearly defeated No. 18 Alabama in an 83-81 home loss on Jan. 17, and they are coming off a buzzer-beater road loss to Missouri on Saturday. They are a few bounces away from winning two of three entering this contest. Akransas is 5-2 in SEC play this season, but the Sooners defeated the Razorbacks in Arkansas last season. Oklahoma has won three of its last four games against Arkansas. The model projects the Sooners to win in 57% of simulations, showcasing solid value at plus-money odds. Bet Oklahoma to win at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA, college basketball picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.