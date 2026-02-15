Whether you're interested in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, 2026 Daytona 500, or any of the 30-plus games on the college basketball schedule, Sunday is the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code offering $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing underdogs in college basketball, picking Butler (+2.5) to cover at home against Seton Hall in a 6 p.m. ET tipoff, and Belmont to win outright on the road (-102) in a crucial Missouri Valley Conference matchup against Murray State that also tips at 6 p.m. ET. The over/under for Seton Hall vs. Butler is 139.5, down three from the opening line.

Meanwhile, SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein is dialing in on Team World to win the new three-team, round-robin format for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, which tips off at 5 p.m. ET in the Intuit Dome. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Butler +2.5 vs. Seton Hall (-102)

Belmont money line vs. Murray State (-102)

Team World to win the 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +900 (risk $100 to win $900). Bet it at DraftKings here: (Odds subject to change):

Butler +2.5 vs. Seton Hall (-102)

The pendulum has swung pretty wildly during Shaheen Holloway's tenure at Seton Hall. He took over for Kevin Willard four seasons ago and won 17 games in his first year, 25 games in his second year and then seven games in his third year. Now Seton Hall is 17-7 with a 7-7 record and is looking like a fringy NCAA Tournament bubble team. However, the Pirates are only 7-9 against the spread as favorites this season and Butler is 8-6 against the spread at home. The model predicts that the Bulldogs win outright and cover in 72% of simulations. Back Butler to cover at DraftKings here:

Belmont money line vs. Murray State (-102)

Casey Alexander has managed at least 20 wins in each of his seven seasons as the head coach at Belmont, but he's still chasing his first NCAA Tournament appearance with the Bruins. Belmont is 23-4 overall this season and can give itself a three-game lead in the Missouri Valley Conference with a win over second-place Murray State (19-8, 11-5) on Sunday night. The model predicts that Belmont wins outright in 58% of simulations. Back Belmont at DraftKings here:

Team World to win 2026 NBA All-Star Game tournament (+155)

"The new NBA All-Star format, with three teams competing in a round-robin tournament, should create more fan interest and more on-court intensity. I'll back the World team (+160) to prevail over USA Stripes (+155) and USA Stars (+200)," Hartstein said. "Any team (with) Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic (who says he will play a 'little bit' on Sunday) and Victor Wembanyama should be the favorite. While Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Giannis Antetokounpo won't play due to injuries, the World team supplements its big three with big-time performers like Jamal Murray, Pascal Siakam, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Alperen Sengun. Back Team World at DraftKings here:

Want more college basketball picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.