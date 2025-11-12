With the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can earn $300 in bonus bets and get three free months of NBA League Pass for online sports betting. The Dallas Mavericks fired GM Nico Harrison on Tuesday, so many sports bettors will be intrigued to see how the Mavericks perform following this news. The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts a strong showing, making Dallas to defeat the Suns one of its Wednesday NBA best bets at DraftKings.

The model also projects value in college football, backing Buffalo to cover as 1.5-point underdogs against Central Michigan in a 7 p.m. ET start on CBS Sports Network. One of SportsLine's top experts also has a college basketball pick as a part of Wednesday best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, plus 3 months of NBA League Pass free:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Since the model's inception, It has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its NBA betting advice or college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo (+1.5) vs. Central Michigan (-110)

Mavericks to defeat Suns (-110)

Pacific (-9.5) vs. Long Beach State (-118)

Combining the model's three picks into a Wednesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +573 (risk $100 to win $573). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Buffalo (+1.5) vs. Central Michigan (-110)

Pete Lembo led one of the biggest single-season turnarounds in college football in his first year as head coach in Buffalo, taking the Bulls from 3-9 to 9-4 and winning a bowl game last season. Lembo's Bulls are off to another strong start in a 5-4 season, including entering the week tied for first in the MAC at 4-1. The Bulls are 3-0 on the road as they travel to Central Michigan, and Buffalo should be rested coming off a bye. Meanwhile, Central Michigan lost to Western Michigan, 24-21, last week. Buffalo WR1 Nik McMillan has been nearly unstoppable recently with three straight 100-yard contests to lead the Bulls' offense. The model projects Buffalo to cover in 62% of simulations in this 7 p.m. ET contest on CBS Sports Network.

Mavericks to defeat Suns (-110)

Midseason head coach firings can often provide a spark for a team as a reminder that no one's job is truly safe, but Dallas' first significant change of the season came in removing Nico Harrison from his role as GM on Tuesday. The Mavericks have lost five of their last six games during a 3-8 start to the year, and Dallas hopes Harrison's firing is that wake-up call for a turnaround. The model likes Dallas' chances at a home victory in the first game since the firing against a Suns team that is 1-4 on the road this season. Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, had a career-high 26 points on Monday against the Bucks as a positive sign after a slower start to his NBA career than many expected. The model projects the Mavericks win in 61% of simulations. Back Dallas at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Pacific (-9.5) vs. Long Beach State (-118)

"Big West onlookers are almost unanimous on Beach verdict...it's bad," SportsLine legendary expert Bruce Marshall said. "Hardly any upperclassmen, no shooters (only 20% triples first two games), outscored 26 points per game in blowout losses vs. San Diego State and Fresno, -15 rebound margin two games. Otherwise, everything is fine. It is looking more and more like quite a mistake by AD Bobby Smitheran to cut head coach Dan Monson adrift after the Big Dance berth just 20 months ago." Back Pacific at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Want more Wednesday NBA, college basketball and college football picks?

You've seen some of the model's Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.