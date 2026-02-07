One of the best rivalries in sports takes place Saturday when North Carolina hosts Duke at 6:30 p.m. ET, another chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. This is their first matchup this season, and Duke won all three of their head-to-heads last year. The SportsLine Projection Model expects a similar result this year, backing Duke as a 5.5-point favorite as one of its Saturday college basketball best bets at DraftKings.

The model is also backing the Los Angeles Lakers to cover as 2.5-point favorites against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET in NBA best bets for Saturday, and one of SportsLine's top experts has locked in a pick for No. 5 Illinois vs. No. 10 Michigan State during an evening of elite basketball competition ahead of Sunday's Big Game. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Saturday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Duke (-5.5) vs. North Carolina (-105)

Illinois (+1.5) vs. Michigan State (-108)

Lakers (-2.5) vs. Warriors (-102)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +589 (risk $100 to win $589). Bet it at DraftKings here: (Odds subject to change)

Duke (-5.5) vs. North Carolina (-105)

Duke won all three head-to-head contests last season and is 5-2 against the Tar Heels over the previous three seasons. Two of those three wins came on the road in Chapel Hill, where Saturday's contest takes place, including an 82-69 final last year. Duke is 21-1 overall and 10-0 in ACC play with another star-studded young roster, led by star freshman Cameron Boozer. The son of 13-year NBA forward Carlos Boozer and projected NBA lottery pick is averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this season. Duke has won 10 straight, with nine of those victories coming by at least six points. The model projects Duke to cover in 54% of simulations. Back Duke to cover at DraftKings here:

Illinois (+1.5) vs. Michigan State (-108)

"Michigan State has lost its only two conference games against ranked opponents (Michigan and Nebraska)," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "They have feasted on the bottom of the Big Ten, inflating their defensive stats. When faced with a Tier-1 offense (like Michigan's), their defense cracked. Illinois presents an even more potent offensive challenge than Michigan. Close Game Separation Metrics heavily favor Illinois. In tight games, Illinois has consistently executed in the half-court, whereas Michigan State has suffered from subpar backcourt play from everyone not named Jeremy Fears Jr. Illinois has validated these numbers away from home. Their Strength of Schedule adjusted performance includes road wins at Purdue and Nebraska — two of the toughest environments in the Big Ten. I like the road team in this spot." Back Illinois to cover at DraftKings here:

Lakers (-2.5) vs. Warriors (-102)

Luka Doncic (hamstring) is out for the Lakers, but the model still gives the Lakers the nod in this matchup. The Lakers defeated the 76ers, 119-115, on Thursday despite losing Doncic after he played just 16 minutes. Los Angeles rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit without Doncic, led by an Austin Reaves takeover. Reaves had 35 points and LeBron James added 17 points and 10 assists Thursday. Stephen Curry (knee) is out for the Warriors as well, so both teams will be without some of their star power. The Lakers will host and they are 13-8 at home this season, while the Warriors are 11-15 on the road. The model projects the Lakers to cover in 67% of simulations. Bet the Lakers to cover at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA and college basketball on Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.