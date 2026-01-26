The potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft takes the court against the top-ranked team in the nation on Monday, providing an elite matchup to use the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. AJ Dybantsa, a freshman phenom who scored 43 points on Saturday, has led BYU to become the No. 13-ranked school in the nation. Dybantsa and the Cougars face their toughest test yet against No. 1 Arizona on Monday, and although the Wildcats are undefeated, the SportsLine Projection Model expects that to change, projecting BYU to win well over 50% of the time, making the Cougars as +110 underdogs one of its Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. BYU is home for this 9 p.m. ET. matchup.

The model is also backing the Cleveland Cavaliers to cover as 5.5-point favorites against the Orlando Magic in Monday NBA bets. One of SportsLine's top experts has an NBA pick for Warriors vs. Timberwolves as well. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Monday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Cavaliers (-5.5) vs. Magic (-112)

BYU (+114) to defeat Arizona

Timberwolves (-7.5) vs. Warriors (-105)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +676 (risk $100 to win $676). Bet it at DraftKings here: (Odds subject to change)

Cavaliers (-5.5) vs. Magic (-112)

After a slower start to the season compared to last year's 64-18 record, the Cavaliers are starting to resemble last year's team that dominated the Eastern Conference. Cleveland has won five of its six games, with its only loss coming to the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic, 119-105, in Orlando on Saturday, and now they'll have homecourt advantage for Monday. Donovan Mitchell had 36 points and nine assists for Cleveland, and he's sixth in the league in scoring at 29.1 points per game this season. The Magic have lost three straight, failing to cover the spread in any of those games, and they are 7-13 ATS on the road this season. Bet the Cavaliers to cover at DraftKings here:

BYU (+114) to defeat Arizona

Arizona is the undisputed No. 1 team in the nation, entering Monday at 20-0 this season. The Wildcats have five wins over ranked opponents, but only one of those came in a true road game, and Arizona plays at BYU on Monday night. Arizona also hasn't played a ranked team in over a month (No. 12 Alabama on Dec. 13), so this will be the Wildcats' toughest challenge in a few weeks. They'll also be playing arguably the best player in college basketball in AJ Dybantsa, the favorite to be the top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft as the freshman is second in college basketball in scoring at 23.6 ppg. Dybantsa scored 43 points on Saturday, but he's not a one-man show with senior guard Richie Saunders adding 18.8 ppg and sophomore Robert White III at 18 ppg. The Cougars are 9-0 at home this season, and although Arizona is by far their toughest test yet, the model still projects BYU to cover in 55% of simulations, showcasing solid value for Monday wagers. Bet BYU to win at DraftKings here:

Timberwolves (-7.5) vs. Warriors (-105)

"Saturday's postponement of the scheduled game between these two makes this now seem an MLB-like consecutive days back-to-back at Target Center," SportsLine legendary expert Bruce Marshall said. "Minnesota had been slumping before Sunday's heavy loss, which reminded some of how the Bucks became so distracted back in the 2020 bubble after events that COVID summer. The unrest in Minneapolis might have served as a real distraction for the T-wolves, who played like their minds were elsewhere (which they understandably might have been) on Sunday. The second game of a back-to-back scenario, like the playoff zig-zag, however, often favors the team that lost the first game, and the Warriors are unlikely to reprise their Sunday effort without Jimmy Butler and almost assuredly minus Jonathan Kuminga on Monday." Bet the Timberwolves to cover at DraftKings here:

Want more NBA, college basketball picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.