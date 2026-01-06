Sports bettors will mostly turn to the hardwood again on Tuesday, and since DraftKings has raised its latest DraftKings promo code to give new $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, tonight could be the ideal chance to find value for online sports betting. The No. 20 Louisville Cardinals host the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils in ACC play at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and SportsLine's advanced computer model expects each team's defense to challenge the opposing offense. The model has Under 161.5 points in Duke vs. Louisville as one of its Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Devils are 1.5-point underdogs on the road, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The model also has an NBA best bet, backing the Cavaliers to cover as 5.5-point favorites against the Pacers. One of SportsLine's top experts also has a college basketball pick on San Diego State vs. Nevada. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 33-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Duke vs. Louisville: Under 161.5 points

Cavaliers (-5.5) vs. Pacers

Nevada (-1.5) vs. San Diego State

Combining the model's three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +608 (risk $100 to win $608, odds subject to change). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Duke vs. Louisville: Under 161.5 points (-108)

They have gone Under this total in all 19 of their meetings since the 2012-13 season, as even in years when either one or both sides have elite offenses, the defenses continued to lock in against one another. The Under has hit in nine of 14 Duke games this season, and the Under has cashed in three of the last four Louisville contests. Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr., the team's second-leading scorer, is out with a back injury. Given these teams haven't gone Over this total head-to-head in 43 years and how often they've gone Under this season, the model projects the Under to hit in 60.7% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Cavaliers (-5.5) vs. Pacers

The Cavaliers haven't been as dominant this year as they were last year, but they have won three of their last four contests and are 5-3 over their last eight games. Donovan Mitchell (rest) is out for Cleveland, but the Cavaliers still have enough playmakers to comfortably defeat the Pacers, who are playing without Tyrese Haliburton from his torn Achilles in last year's playoffs. The Pacers are 6-30 this season and have lost 12 straight games. Ten of those losses came by at least six points, and they are 2-5 against the spread over their last seven contests. The model projects that Cleveland covers in 54% of simulations. Back the Cavaliers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Nevada (-1.5) vs. San Diego State

"Somewhat quietly, Nevada has managed seven wins on the spin to emerge as perhaps Utah State's greatest challenge in the Mountain West," legendary SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall said. "Mostly, it's business from Steve Alford's portal adds, especially ex-Evansville PG Tayshawn Comer (14.1 ppg), but also ex-UTEP wing Corey Camper (14.9 ppg), who just returned to active duty in last Saturday's escape at Fresno, while another recent hero has been holdover guard Tyler Rollison scoring a combined 37 points off the bench in wins over CSU and the Bulldogs. The Pack can make another statement vs. the Aztecs, playing at a faster pace these days, but also having rarely ventured outside Viejas Arena (just two road trips) yet this season." Back Nevada at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more NBA, college basketball picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.