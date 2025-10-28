Tuesday provides another opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays play in Game 4 of the World Series at 8 p.m. ET. According to the latest MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Los Angeles is a -210 money line favorite, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. In the NBA, the Golden State Warriors (3-1) and Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) will tip at 11 p.m. ET to end the five-game slate. In addition, SportsLine's model is backing the over on total points (55.5) on James Madison vs. Texas State in 70% of simulations. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered the 2025 World Series a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Tuesday picks

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +574 (risk $100 to win $574).

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: Under 8.5 total runs (-120)

The Blue Jays and the Dodgers are coming off an 18-inning bout last night. These teams have a quick turnaround, and there will be some fatigue. The under has cleared in two of the last four games for Toronto. Meanwhile, the under has hit in six of the last eight matchups for Los Angeles. SportsLine's model has the under hitting in 50% of simulations.

James Madison vs. Texas State: Over 55.5 total points (-110)

These two offenses have been productive all season long. Texas State's offense ranks first in the Sun Belt in total yards (36.1) and total offense (487.9). On the other sideline, the Dukes are fourth in the conference in scoring (32.3) and third in total offense (432.3). The Bobcats have had the over cash in two straight games. Meanwhile, the over cashed last week for James Madison. SportsLine's model projects these teams to combine for 67 total points and has the over clearing in 70% of simulations.

Clippers vs. Warriors (+1.5) (-108)

The Warriors have gone 2-0 at home this season, with each win coming by at least six points. Guard Stephen Curry is tied for third in the NBA in points (33.3) with 4.7 assists per game. This has helped the Warriors go 3-1 ATS in conference games. On the other side, Los Angeles has gone 1-2 ATS in all games this season. SportsLine's model has the Warriors covering the spread in 55% of simulations.

