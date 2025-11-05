The latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins, provides the perfect opportunity to for sports bettors to get in the action on Wednesday. There are 11 matchups set to unfold in the NBA, in addition to two college football matchups, both of which begin at 7 p.m. ET. Kent State battles Ball State in MACtion, and the Cardinals are favored by 2.5 points at home. SportsLine's model has identified the Under (47.5) as an A-rated pick, and has also revealed NBA picks for Lakers vs. Spurs and Warriors vs. Kings. Combining all three of those picks into a multi-sport parlay at FanDuel results in a final payout of +581. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and enters Week 3 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. it has also generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting and NBA betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday college football and NBA best bets

Under 47.5 in Ball State vs. Kent State (-115)

Under 230.5 in Lakers vs. Spurs (-110)

Warriors +3 vs. Kings (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +581 (risk $100 to win $581). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Under 47.5 in Ball State vs. Kent State (-115)

Ball State has struggled on offense throughout the season, failing to score double digits in four of its eight games. The Cardinals only had 136 passing yards in a 21-7 loss to Northern Illinois in their most recent game. Kent State has had offensive issues of its own this year, scoring 14 points or fewer in half of its eight games. The Cardinals have gone Under in 14 of their last 18 November games, and the model has the Under hitting in 65% of simulations on Wednesday. Bet on college football at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Under 230.5 in Lakers vs. Spurs (-110)

Los Angeles continues to play without veteran star LeBron James (back), and Austin Reaves (groin) is a game-time decision. The Lakers have had to lean heavily on Reaves and Luka Doncic early in the season due to James' absence, leaving them without a ton of offensive firepower. They are facing a Spurs team that leads the NBA in points allowed per game (108.2). The Lakers have been solid defensively so far as well, ranked 14th in points allowed (116.6), so the model has the Under hitting 57% of the time. Bet on the NBA at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Warriors +3 vs. Kings (-110)

Golden State will be without Stephen Curry (illness) on Wednesday night, but it still has enough firepower to stay with Sacramento. The Kings gave up 39 first-quarter points in a 130-124 loss to the Nuggets on Monday, falling to 2-5 overall this season. They are coming off a four-game road trip, leaving them potentially fatigued in this game. Golden State picked up a 118-107 win over Phoenix on Tuesday, improving to 5-3 this season. The Warriors will be shorthanded on Wednesday, but the model has accounted for that and still has Golden State covering in 64% of simulations. Bet on Warriors-Kings at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Want more NBA picks?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Wednesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NBA game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.