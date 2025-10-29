New users can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins, on Wednesday. Game 5 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays begins at 8:08 p.m. ET, and there are also plenty of contests in the NBA, NHL, and college football set to take place. The Dodgers are -205 money line favorites (risk $205 to win $100), according to the latest MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8. In the NBA, the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic will tip at 7 p.m. ET. In addition, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will play at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's model is backing Jacksonville State to cover the spread as 4.5-point favorites, and the model is also targeting the over on total runs (8) on Blue Jays vs. Dodgers in 53% of simulations. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered the 2025 World Series a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Wednesday picks

Magic vs. Pistons (+1) (-118)

Jacksonville State (-4.5) vs. Middle Tennessee (-115)

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: Over 8 total runs (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +574 (risk $100 to win $574). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Magic vs. Pistons (+1) (-118)

The Pistons roll into this game 2-0 ATS in non-division games and 1-0 ATS after a loss. Meanwhile, Detroit went 22-19 at home last year. However, Orlando is 0-4 ATS in all games this season and as the favorite thus far in 2025. SportsLine's model has Detroit covering the spread in 59% of simulations. Bet the Pistons to cover at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Jacksonville State (-4.5) vs. Middle Tennessee (-115)

The Gamecocks are heading into this game with some momentum, winning three of their last four games. However, the Blue Raiders are on a four-game losing streak. In 2025, Jacksonville State is 2-0 ATS as the favorite and 3-0 ATS in conference games. Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders are 1-2 ATS as the home team. SportsLine's model is backing the Gamecocks to cover the spread in the spread in 68% of simulations. Bet the Jacksonville State to cover at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: Over 8 total runs (-120)

These teams have the offensive firepower to pour in runs when needed. This postseason, the Blue Jays are batting .285 as a team with 25 home runs and 89 RBI. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has compiled 20 home runs and 59 runs driven in. The over has cashed in two of the four games this series. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 9.3 total runs and has the over hitting in 53% of simulations. Bet the Blue Jays vs. Dodgers over at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Want more NBA picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Wednesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NBA game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.