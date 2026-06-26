USMNT turn page to World Cup knockout round; LaMelo Ball trade grades; Prisco's Top 100 NFL players

This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚽ Five things to know Friday

🏈 Do not miss this: Top 100 NFL players of 2026

Getty Images

The reigning NFL MVP is not the best player in the league heading into the 2026 season, according to Pete Prisco. While he is still extremely high on Matthew Stafford as he gears up for his age-38 campaign, Prisco slightly prefers the sport's biggest defensive star at the top of his annual top-100 player rankings.

Myles Garrett cemented himself among the all-time legends when he broke the NFL single-season sack record last year. The former Browns superstar -- now a member of the Rams following this summer's biggest blockbuster trade -- took the crown as the biggest game-changer the league has to offer.

Prisco: "Trading away a Defensive Player of the Year the season after he won the award had never happened before this deal. But it works for the Rams. They are all in this year, so they made the move to get Garrett by giving up a haul. That tells you his value. It speaks to why he sits atop my list of the NFL's best 100 players."

That also makes it three Rams inside the top 10. Los Angeles is the Super Bowl favorite for a reason. Putting this trio on the same roster is a surefire way to give yourself a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

1. DE Myles Garrett (Last year: 2)

2. QB Matthew Stafford (NR)

9. WR Puka Nacua (63)

Also, now that we're just 75 days out from the season opener, I'll share with you Prisco's 75th-favorite player. It's 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who, despite playing just nine games last year due to injuries, climbed back into the top 100.

🏀 NBA Rookie of the Year predictions

Getty Images

Each of the top three picks in the NBA Draft had a strong case to be the No. 1 overall selection. One of them, however, does not own a clear path to the Rookie of the Year award. Not a single one of our NBA experts picked Darryn Peterson because he won't accrue the stats necessary to earn the honor, given the amount of talent in Utah. That leaves AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer as the clear favorites.

That doesn't mean it's a lock that one of those two will win, though. These three other newcomers have +1500 odds or better to secure some early-career hardware:

G Darius Acuff Jr., Kings: +450

+450 F Caleb Wilson, Bulls: +950

+950 G Mikel Brown Jr., Nets: +1500

Our Cameron Salerno went against the grain and was the only expert to select Acuff as his Rookie of the Year pick.

Salerno: "Acuff is walking into a situation with the Kings in which he will likely be handed the keys to the offense almost immediately. That's not the case for almost every rookie picked in the lottery. Acuff was an offensive engine at Arkansas and will be given the opportunity to carve out a similar role in Sacramento."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚽ World Cup: Norway vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Senegal vs. Iraq, 3 p.m. on FS1

⛳ Travelers Championship, second round, 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

🏒 NHL Draft, first round, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Yankees at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Phillies at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Mariners at Guardians, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Fire at Sky or Mystics at Sun, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Cubs at Brewers, 7:45 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ World Cup: Uruguay vs. Spain, 8 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 p.m. on FS1

⚽ NWSL Challenge Cup final: Current vs. Gotham, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. ET on USA Network

⚾ Dodgers at Padres, 9:45 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Dream at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on Ion

⚾ Braves at Giants, 10:15 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ World Cup: New Zealand vs. Belgium, 11 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Egypt vs. Iran, 11 p.m. on FS1

Saturday

🏒 NHL Draft, rounds 2-7, 11 a.m. on NHL Network

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres, noon on Paramount+

🤼 WWE Night of Champions, 1 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Yankees at Red Sox, 1:10 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Mercury at Tempo, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⛳ Travelers Championship, third round, 3 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Big3: Power vs. Riot, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚾ Reds at Pirates, 4:05 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Royals at White Sox or Phillies at Mets, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Big3: 305 vs. Amps, 5 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ World Cup: Panama vs. England, 5 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Croatia vs. Ghana, 5 p.m. on FS1

⚾ Nationals at Orioles, 7:05 p.m on Peacock

⚽ World Cup: Colombia vs. Portugal, 7:30 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Sparks at Fever, 8 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🥊 Zayas vs. Ennis, 8 p.m. on DAZN PPV

⚾ Dodgers at Padres, 8:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ World Cup: Jordan vs. Argentina, 10 p.m. on Fox

⚽ World Cup: Algeria vs. Austria, 10 p.m. on FS1

Sunday

⚾ Reds at Pirates or Diamondbacks at Rays, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Astros at Tigers, 1:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Phillies at Mets, 1:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

🏀 Lynx at Wings, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ World Cup: South Africa vs. Canada, 3 p.m. on Fox

⚾ Athletics at Angels, 3:15 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏁 NASCAR at Sonoma, 3:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Aces at Sky, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⛳ Travelers Championship, final round, 4 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Liberty at Valkyries, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Yankees at Red Sox, 7:20 p.m. on NBC