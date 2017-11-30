Utah Jazz at LA Clippers: Battle of the walking dead
The shorthanded Utah Jazz tip-off against the depleted LA Clippers
Game Info:
When: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, 8:30 PM MT
Where: Staples Center • Los Angeles, CA
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Fox Sports Prime Ticket
Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone, AM 570 LA Sports
Injuries:
Rudy Gobert - Knee - Targeting mid-December return (but practiced Tuesday)
Joe Johnson - Wrist - 1-2 weeks (again)
Dante Exum - Shoulder - Out indefinitely
Raul Neto - Sore Left Hamstring - Questionable
Rodney Hood - Ankle - Questionable (game time decision)
LA Clippers:
Milos Teodosic - Foot - Targeting mid-December return
Patrick Beverley - Knee - Microfracture surgery, out for season
Danilo Gallinari - Glute - “Getting close” but will be out for tonight’s game
Blake Griffin -
breaking his hand by punching MCL Sprain - out for up to two months
Mandatory Highlight
WHY IS NO ON CONCERNED ABOUT JAZZ BEAR STEALING CHILDREN?! pic.twitter.com/jDDY98TlBe— Robby Kalland (@RKalland) November 29, 2017
-
