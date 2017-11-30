Utah Jazz at LA Clippers: Battle of the walking dead

The shorthanded Utah Jazz tip-off against the depleted LA Clippers

Game Info:

When: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, 8:30 PM MT

Where: Staples Center • Los Angeles, CA

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Fox Sports Prime Ticket

Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone, AM 570 LA Sports

Injuries:

Utah Jazz:

Rudy Gobert - Knee - Targeting mid-December return (but practiced Tuesday)

Joe Johnson - Wrist - 1-2 weeks (again)

Dante Exum - Shoulder - Out indefinitely

Raul Neto - Sore Left Hamstring - Questionable

Rodney Hood - Ankle - Questionable (game time decision)

LA Clippers:

Milos Teodosic - Foot - Targeting mid-December return

Patrick Beverley - Knee - Microfracture surgery, out for season

Danilo Gallinari - Glute - “Getting close” but will be out for tonight’s game

Blake Griffin - breaking his hand by punching MCL Sprain - out for up to two months

