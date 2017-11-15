Utah Jazz at New York Knicks: Game Thread
Utah Jazz at New York Knicks: Game Thread
The Utah Jazz look for their first road win tonight.
Game Info:
When: Wednesday, November 15, 5:30PM MDT
Where: Madison Square Gardens, New York City, NY
TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone
Injuries:
Utah Jazz:
Rudy Gobert - Knee - Targeting mid-December
Joe Johnson - Wrist - 1-2 weeks
Dante Exum - Shoulder - Out indefinitely
New York Knicks:
Ron Baker - Shoulder - Day to Day
Mandatory Highlight
.@spidadmitchell // HIGHLIGHTS #MINatUTA pic.twitter.com/tsIV41BSB0— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 14, 2017
-
