Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers: Can Utah contain Joel Embiid without Rudy Gobert?

The Utah Jazz look to avenge a home loss to the 76ers in Philly.

The Utah Jazz (7-10) got their first road win of the year by being on the better end of a 40-point blowout against the Magic. Now they’ll try to nab their second road win of the season in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

The last nine games have been far from kind to the Jazz; they’ve gone 2-7 with a point differential (excluding the 40-piont outlier) of -11. But all bad streaks eventually end eventually (unless you’re the Cleveland Browns).

Utah will be looking to contain the mountain of a man that is Joel Embiid without their Stifle Tower. That leaves the task to the undersized—only when matched up against Joel Embiid—Derrick Favors. Derrick Favors is coming off a big game against the Magic, but this 76ers team is a lot different than the Magic. The Magic are dead last when it comes to opponent’s points in the paint. The 76ers aren’t going to surrender easy points at the rim to Derrick Favors as long as Embiid is in the paint.

Game Info:

When: November 20, 2017

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone

Injuries:

Orlando Magic:

SF Justin Anderson – OUT (Shin Splints) 2-3 weeks

PG Jerryd Bayless – OUT (Wrist) 2 weeks

PG Markelle Fultz – OUT (Shoulder) Will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks

SG Nik Stauskas – Day-to-Day (Ankle) Has missed the last four games and his status against the Jazz is unclear

Utah Jazz:

C Rudy Gobert – OUT (Knee) 4-5 weeks

SF/PF Joe Johnson – OUT (Wrist) 1-2 weeks

PG Dante Exum – OUT (Shoulder) Indefinite

What to Watch For

Rodney Hood’s hot hand

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Rodney Hood is...how do you say it? Hot. He’s really hot right now. One of the advantages of being a streaky shooting like Hood is that there are plenty of times where it seems they can’t miss. And Hood has been that way recently. In the last three games, he is shooting 29/55 from the field (52.7 percent) and 15/30 from three (50.0 percent). He’s also had two 30-point games.

We’ll see if Hood can keep up the hot streak and help give the Jazz their second road win.

Most Likely Jazz Killer: Joel Embiid

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Utah played the 76ers, Embiid didn’t play. And with Gobert out, the Jazz’s frontcourt is considerably less formidable. Even if Derrick Favors proves up to the challenge of keeping Embiid in check, his gravity will open things up for Ben Simmons, Dario Saric (who had 25 points last time against Utah) and J.J. Redick.